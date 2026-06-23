Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
1h

Who doesn't love a good map?!

https://skennethn.substack.com/p/two-americas?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=kdm7d

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
23m

What a fun read. Located here in a very red county in a purplish state.

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