As I set out to drive today from Missouri to New York—without even a mile on I-70 or I-80—I thought I would share an itinerary I put together a year or so ago for those who prefer to spend their money only in counties that supported President Trump in 2024.

Let’s say you were a California Democrat, and you wanted to forget your troubles by taking a drive across country. Bad idea. A red wall runs down the middle of the state and blocks even an exit into Oregon. A loyal Democrat couldn’t drive 100 miles east without seeing a Latino field hand in a MAGA hat or an old “F*** Joe Biden” flag flying in front of a ranch house.

For the MAGA people in California, however, America is all yours. The state offers two points of exit, Orange County in the south and Del Norte County in the north. The former requires some ducking and dodging through New Mexico. The latter offers very nearly a straight shot across the country.

MAGA pilgrims leaving Crescent City on the northern California coast could drive about 700 miles to Oasis, Nevada—most of it on I-80—without even thinking about the nature of their journey.

At Oasis, the pilgrims face their first obstacle, metro Salt Lake City. A prolific champion of making babies, Brigham Young would be gobsmacked to learn that his city fell for a “reproductive rights” party openly hostile to reproducing.

To circumvent Salt Lake, our pilgrims head north to Ogden and on to Snowville and from there a straight 800 mile shot to Grand Island, Nebraska. A good audio book helps on this stretch. At Grand Island, our pilgrims pause and reflect on the first of a class of obstacles they will face on their journey to the East Coast, the university town, in this case, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Nebraskans make unsuccessful attempt to pass as black people

They plot a route around Lincoln and the equally fallen Omaha that involves a lot of “blue highways,” almost all now safely red. Our pilgrims end up a verdant 500 miles later in Hannibal, Missouri, on the west bank of the Mississippi.

Hannibal, of course, is the hometown of Mark Twain, the great American author whose books public school teachers will not let your kids read—a good reminder to take them out of public schools.

I grew fond of Hannibal during the COVID summer of 2020. The town businesses posted “mask optional” signs and few chose to wear them, including the waitresses at the Becky Thatcher diner, which I heartily recommend.

In Hannibal, our pilgrims come to an alarming recognition. They are about to cross into Illinois, the first blue (a/k/a tax-and-spend) state since California. So they gas up and buy some cigarettes. Prices on both will only get higher going east.

Central Illinois is safely red as is Sangamon County, whose county seat, Springfield—100 miles due east of Hannibal—has a special place in the heart of all MAGA pilgrims. A brief stop at the Lincoln sites is nearly mandatory.

From Springfield our pilgrims set their sites on Tippecanoe County, Indiana, the site of a once famous battle and possibly America’s one university-dominated county to vote MAGA. Purdue’s alums include Neal Armstrong, “Sully” Sullenberger, and Jack Cashill.

To get to Purdue, our pilgrims have to detour around Champaign County, home of the University Of Illinois, whose denizens voted much more predictably. The detour adds a few miles, but not many. From Purdue, it is a safe, straight 5-hour, 325-mile shot via Hoosier Heartland Highway and US-30 E to Canton, Ohio, the home of Republican President William McKinley, assassinated by an anarchist in 1901.

Antifa: “shooting presidents since 1901”

Needing to circumvent Akron, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh—and with assassination on their minds—our pilgrims set their GPS for Butler, PA.

Two hours and 90 minutes from Canton, Butler is an essential stop on any MAGA pilgrimage. Here, our pilgrims wonder why, in this age of instant information, we know more about McKinley killer Leon Czolgosz than we do about Thomas Crooks.

Again steering clear of metro Pittsburgh, our pilgrims hop on US-30 E for a 90-mile drive to Shanksville, PA, the site of the memorial to the intrepid passengers of United Airlines Flight 93 and a worthy stop.

From Shanksville, it is smooth sailing 115 miles east to Gettysburg, PA, the well preserved site of the historic battle, a battlefield worthy of at least a day of any American’s time.

Democrats took an L at Gettysburg

At Gettysburg, our pilgrims take time to plot the rest of their route. They had hoped to end up at the MAGA-friendly Jersey Shore—in Ocean County, NJ, Trump got 67 percent of the vote—but find their way blocked by a blue wall stretching the diagonal length of the state. For more on Ocean County see MAGA By The Sea.

From Gettysburg getting to the ocean will be tricky. All but smelling the salt air, our pilgrims find a MAGA route to the sea through north east Maryland and on down the all-red east shore of the Chesapeake Bay to Denton, MD.

To this point, the Delaware counties immediately to the east had been all blue, but the southernmost Delaware county, Sussex, is red as Rudolph’s nose. Our pilgrims slip into their MAGA beach gear and head due east from Denton, smiling all the way. They have just realized that the quickest and most natural red-county drive across America culminates in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

In Rehoboth, our pilgrims stop for directions. Seeing their gear and their California license plate, the friendly gas station attendant asks about their journey. When they explain, he chuckles, “The Biden beach house is right down the way.”

Who said God doesn’t have a sense of humor?