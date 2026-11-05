In all the ads for the 2026 midterms, one thing voters did not learn was what Democrats believed in. They made no closing argument, no promise of what the future held, save for fewer Republicans in Washington.

A few years earlier, the Democratic rank and file staked out their governing philosophy in yard signs. One of their core beliefs was that “science is real.” The declaration was a shorthand way of telling their neighbors that, unlike Republicans, they believed man-made climate change to be an imminent threat.

A certain class of Republicans shared these anxieties. One was former Secretary of State George Shultz. In 2013, the 92-year-old Shultz secured an internship for his grandson at a hot Silicon Valley start-up called Theranos. Two years earlier, Shultz had joined the company’s board of directors.

Grandson Tyler Shultz would later describe George as “the perfect victim.” Said Tyler, echoing the Democratic stereotype, “Even though he’s a Republican and doesn’t understand science, he believes scientists.” Given his trust in science, said Tyler, “he’s a strong believer in climate change”

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Shultz transferred that trust to Elizabeth Holmes, the comely Stanford dropout not yet 30 when Tyler went to work for Theranos. Within days of his employment, Tyler sensed that Holmes’s whole blood-testing operation was a sham despite its $9 billion capitalization. Unable to convince his aging grandfather, Tyler discreetly turned whistleblower. With the help of Tyler and other insiders, Wall Street Journal reporter John Carreyou dropped his first bombshell article in October 2015.

Despite the rumors circulating about Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes was, for Democrats, the ultimate “it” girl—equal parts Gloria Steinem and Steve Jobs. In the space of one year, Holmes appeared on the cover of Fortune, Forbes, The New York Times Style Magazine, and Inc. In 2015, Glamour honored this “pioneering feminist icon” as a “Woman of the Year.” After all, as the yard signs reminded us, “Feminism is for everyone.”

Holmes, far right, in the Oval Office with BHO

In May 2015, President Barack Obama named Holmes a Presidential Ambassador for Global Entrepreneurship (PAGE). In this role, she set out to empower women in science and other STEM programs and support global health breakthroughs. Knowing Theranos was under scrutiny, Holmes quietly stepped down from the PAGE program in August 2015.

This pending disgrace did not deter former President Bill Clinton from hosting Holmes at the September 2015 Clinton Global Initiative. As Tyler Shultz noted, Holmes was “able to woo a lot of older men,” especially distinguished men “who fell victim to a particular kind of charm.” In this regard, Clinton was easy prey.

So, it turns out, was Hillary Clinton. And here is where the politics got sticky. In March 2016, months after the scandal broke, Holmes spoke at a Hillary fundraiser. Originally scheduled for the Theranos headquarters, wiser heads sensed the site would cause the kind of problems Obama faced for speaking at the Solyndra HQ before it went under. Flanked by Chelsea Clinton and a dozen female entrepreneurs, one of whom hosted the event, Holmes made her pitch for America’s first female president.

Wrote Carreyou, “With the (2016 presidential) election eight months away and Clinton considered the frontrunner, it was a reminder of how politically connected Holmes was. Enough to make her regulatory problems go away? Anything seemed possible.” In that same year, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services revoked Theranos’s license and banned Holmes from operating it. In 2018, without the first female president to bail it out, Theranos dissolved.

Once deprived of Ms. Holmes, Democrats like Hillary who believe in science turned their lonely eyes not to Elon Musk—a 12% approval rating among Dems—but to the deadlier and homelier Anthony Fauci.

In 2022, Holmes was sentenced to 11 years in prison for wire fraud, and in May 2023 she headed off to a Texas prison. In the month before her departure, a film crew descended on her home and made a compelling con of a documentary, the wildly popular You Can See Everything, now at theaters everywhere. As the film suggests, Holmes, like Fauci, is still working hard to disprove the theory that crime does not pay.