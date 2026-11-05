Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
14hEdited

Speaking of signs in yards—will any us forget how about 50 illegal immigrants landed on Martha's Vineyard and met with yard signs: "All are welcome here" and "We stand with immigrants."

They were sent by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who said every part of America should share the burden of accommodating newcomers.

They were bum-rushed out of there in less than 48 hours.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
14h

Nice takes Jack

Notice first how gullible the democrats communists are…

Also the Oval Office has truly been upgraded since the Muslim commie left office 😂

Clinton and his wife probably offered the convicted inmate a night in bed but not as a threesome 😂

Lastly, how many establishment ‘republicans’ are truly ignorant democrats…

Can’t believe Harmeet Dhillion resigned in a Senate approved position!

Just don’t understand what is going on there…

Peace y’all

Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Cashill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture