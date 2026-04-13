“Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face,” said boxer Mike Tyson. This weekend, California Rep. Eric Swalwell got punched in the face.

The New York Times wasn’t shy about spelling out why. “No Republican has won statewide for two decades,” reported the Times. “Yet because of the state’s unique primary rules — the top two vote-getters in June will advance, regardless of party — Democrats face at least some risk of being boxed out of the general election.”

California adopted its top-two nonpartisan primary system in 2012, the result of a 2010 ballot initiative. Its proponents never expected the top two vote getters to be Republicans. But with only two Republicans in the race and eight Democrats, this scenario could come to pass.

On March 3, state Democratic chair Rusty Hicks, pictured above, tweeted a warning, “It is imperative that every candidate honestly assess the viability of their candidacy and campaign.” Swalwell did not take the hint. Before his candidacy blew up over the weekend, Swalwell was the party favorite and its leading candidate.

Democrat insiders knew how vulnerable Swalwell was. Rumors had been floating for weeks about his various sexual misadventures, and sex was one crumbling front out of many. My frequent co-conspirator Joel Gilbert was hammering away at him on two other fronts, his dubious California residency and his illegal hiring of a Brazilian nanny.

Joel Gilbert, combative conspiracy theorist and occasional collaborator

Gilbert’s efforts culminated in a Sunday article from the UK Guardian, headlined, “DHS investigating claim about Swalwell nanny filed by conspiracy theorist.” A “conspiracy theorist,” for the record, is an independent journalist who beats the mainstream to. a story they would rather not cover.

Swalwell had become a liability. His continued presence in the race could have resulted in a two-Republican run-off or a Republican running against the wounded Swalwell. With early voting to begin in weeks, insiders pulled the plug. The first flush of bad news came not from a conspiracy theorist, but from the San Francisco Chronicle, a house organ.

The April 10 headline was brutal: “Ex-staffer says Eric Swalwell, candidate for California governor, sexually assaulted her.” CNN promptly interviewed this woman, shown only in the shadows on air.

Concerned CNN interviewer on the left, Swalwell accuser on the right

“I kept finding ways to blame myself,” the woman told CNN. “I shouldn’t have reached out to him at all. I should have left. I shouldn’t have done this. Well, Eric shouldn’t have raped me.” Once the party gave this unnamed women the green light to come forward, CNN produced at least three other women with claims of bad Swalwell behavior.

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Although Swalwell denied the allegations, before the weekend was through he had lost all 21 of his endorsements from Democratic colleagues. There was nothing organic about this kneecapping. On command from some still identified source, the party executed an impressively swift public hit on its own frontrunner. With no hope of recovery, Swalwell had little choice but to suspend his campaign.

We had seen this MO before. In 2020, Andrew Cuomo was so manfully omnipresent during the COVID-19 crisis that his Hollywood groupies coined the term "Cuomosexual" to describe their outsized affection. One such groupie, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, tweeted in late April 2020: “Andrew Cuomo has emerged as a leader many people are looking to for strength. I’m so happy he’s on my show this Thursday.”

Alpha males were back in vogue. The sycophancy escalated. In November 2020, the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences gave Cuomo the International Emmy Founders Award for his daily press briefings.

Then in December 2020, a month after the Democrats “elected” the mentally unstable Joe Biden president and the erratic and unlikeable Kamala Harris vice president, the party turned on its golden boy. Cuomo’s Achilles heel was not that his COVID policies killed thousands of grannies but that he had allegedly pinched a handful of fannies.

Another house organ, the New York Times, played the same role in Cuomo’s execution as the Chronicle did in Swalwell’s. The downfall started with a December 2020 tweet from a former Hillary Clinton staffer that the Times decided was newsworthy, :”Former Aide Accuses Cuomo of Sexual Harassment.” Sound familiar?

Hillary defends predator hubbie, the victim of a “vast rightwing conspiracy”

The word was out. Cuomo was expendable. Coumosexuals turned Cuomophobes overnight. As new accusers came forward, Hillary Clinton responded in a March 1, 2021 statement, "These stories are difficult to read, and the allegations brought forth raise serious questions that the women who have come forward and all New Yorkers deserve answers to."

Clinton and other insiders sensed the power vacuum in a White House headed by the enfeebled Joe Biden. Should Biden go down, Clinton likely wanted first shot at the brass ring of a vice-presidency, either for herself or for a crony, but certainly not for the toxically masculine Andrew Cuomo.

This all brings us back to Mike Tyson. What is usually omitted from his famous quote is its ending, “Then, like a rat, they stop in fear and freeze.” That’s where Eric Swalwell is right now. Lying on the canvas in fear. He should give Cuomo a call. Andrew’s been there.