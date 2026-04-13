Jack’s Substack

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ASensibleMan's avatar
ASensibleMan
Apr 13

Honestly, you have to admire the Democrats. A well oiled assassination machine that they can flip on instantly whenever they need it. Meanwhile, the numpties on Team Republicucks can't impeach a judge, or pass a bill that 85% of people want, or prosecute a single Democrat for anything at all, or let Trump make recess appointments or nominate AGs. Must follow the traditions! mumble mumble mumble.. Terminal losers.

Meanwhile, Dems got one whiff that Swalwell might cause them to lose the election and miss out on the multi-billion dollar CA graft machine, and bang! Swally got it right between the eyes with both barrels. Yes, they're vile, despicable, Luciferian monsters for the most part. But damn, they get it done, don't they?

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RicoBravo
Apr 13

But don't forget them lefty pricks also did us the favor of kneecapping farty dumb Joe Biden. Then, like now, it cost them bigly. Ain't it great when them idiots eat their own??

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