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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
Apr 6Edited

My theory is that Trump and his team know all this, and are preparing a devastating series of federal cases that will begin before the midterms. There are too many interconnected crimes, in too many states. They can’t hide those money flows from the feds, especially now that they are helped by DOGE’s sysadmin control of federal computer systems, AI, and Trump’s techbro allies. Democrats (and some Republicans) can’t count on biased judges to get away with all those crimes. Once some start talking to reduce their own sentences, dominoes will start falling. There will be years of huge scandals, which Trump will orchestrate like a reality TV show.

He'll have multiple wins: Bust fraud. Save tax money. Indict Democrats for real crimes (not the made-up lawfare they used on him and the J6ers). Disrupt their fundraising (ActBlue laundered a lot of those fraud dollars back into campaigns). Destroy the Democrat’s image as the party that “helps the needy.” Make “No one is above the law” a midterm message. This all seems so obvious to me that I can’t imagine him *not* doing it.

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Shawn Christopher Phillips's avatar
Shawn Christopher Phillips
Apr 6

Apparently, all of that democrat TDS hate doesn’t translate to actual grassroots funding from their base when “traditional” funding/laundering methods - i.e. USAID, Act Blue, Venezuela, Ukraine - dry up with a little sunlight exposure.

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