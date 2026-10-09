Jack’s Substack

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Oct 9

The punishment for sedition varies depending on who is committing it. Military Law (10 U.S.C. § 894 - Article 94): Active-duty military personnel who commit sedition or fail to suppress it face a death penalty or other severe punishment directed by a court-martial.

Why is Mark Milley still alive?

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
Oct 9

Always sparking memories Jack!

Why is Rosenstein still alive let alone practicing law and not in a prison cell?

Weird how Yale rewards these snakes and I’d wager that witch has a Rolodex of co-conspirators as well as all the off book communications with Obama’s henchmen or puppets email lists!

The media this year can’t keep up with Trump and I’d wager the House will gain 10+ seats and the Senate will gain Michigan, Minnesota, NH, Georgia and one of the following based on low turnout in Illinois, Delaware or Rhode Island.

NY and California will elect GOP governors and attorney generals but the judges will prevent them all from turning over Data to the Feds lol

Peace and God Bless

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