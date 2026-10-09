Here is what Gemini AI tells us about the economy as the 2026 midterms approach: “The U.S. economy continues to expand at a steady pace, supported by solid growth, a strong business investment, and a resilient labor market.” More straightforward than the media sources it aggregates, Gemini and other such programs make Democrats eager to pull the AI plug.

As to the specifics, Gemini cites “massive corporate capital expenditures,” “steady job gains,” “personal income and disposable personal income” that “continue to rise,” business activity “in expansion territory,” and a “core CPI of 2.4 percent,” the lowest in five years. Gemini also tells us, “the U.S. murder rate has experienced a historic and continuous decline.”

Were the media a fair arbiter, the GOP should be able to hold its own in 2026. Were the media fair in 2018, Republicans would have gained seats in the House. As that election approached, things were going swimmingly in President Donald Trump’s America, visibly better than today given that gas prices then averaged about $2.73 at the pump.

The GDP was up 5.2 percent from 2017. The unemployment rate declined to a 49-year low of 3.8 percent. Inflation had increased only 2.49 percent year-to-year. The murder rate fell nearly 6 percent, the second straight year of decrease after a wild spike under Obama. No new wars had been launched—advantage 2018. The American death count in Afghanistan had fallen to 3 percent of its peak eight years prior, and no interns had been caught under the president’s desk.

Yet despite all the good Republican news, the Democrats captured 41 seats in the House, their biggest gain in a midterm since the post-Watergate bloodbath of 1974. The Republicans held the Senate, but barely, and they had only nine seats at risk. The Democrats surged for one reason above all others, and the media had everything to do with that surge.

The plot unfolds

Lacking a real Watergate, the Democrats and their media allies created one. To be sure, the Watergate inquiry in all its tentacles was very nearly as corrupt as Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump’s imagined collusion with Russia. At the heart of Watergate, however, there was a real crime. With Russiagate, only the accusers committed crimes, and theirs were seditious beyond Nixon’s imagination.

In November 2018, most Americans did not know how specious were the charges against Trump. It would be six more months before Special Counsel Robert Mueller broke leftist hearts everywhere with his much-anticipated report. There was no collusion with Russia. None. So stunned were Democrats that to this day many refuse to believe Mueller’s reluctant conclusion.

In November 2018, Democrats still believed Trump and Putin were BFFs, as did many independents and more than a few Republicans. In the four weeks before the 2018 mid-terms, the New York Times ran eight articles or op-eds on the Mueller investigation, all of them hopeful Trump would be brought low.

Thanks for reading Jack’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

One of the more damning articles involved Trump’s deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, the John Dean of his administration. On September 21, 2018, the Times revealed that Rosenstein had volunteered in early 2017 to secretly tape President Trump “to expose the chaos consuming the administration.” The end goal of the conspirators was to invoke the 25th Amendment and have Trump removed from office as unfit.

Placing a story in the Times about a plot that imploded more than a year prior was just another day on the job for the conspirators. Their insiders, “insisting on anonymity,” allowed the Times to put the pieces of the story together just in time for the midterms.

For those Times readers worried that Trump might fire the treacherous Rosenstein and kill the Mueller investigation, the Times ran a follow-up op-ed to reassure them. The author, Asha Rangappa, was a former “F.B.I. special agent focusing on counterintelligence investigations” and a deep-state princess if ever there were one.

The daughter of Indian immigrants—the father an anesthesiologist, the mother an accountant—Rangappa followed the new silk road from Princeton to a Fulbright sojourn in Colombia, to Yale Law School, to the FBI for a quick cup of coffee, and on to Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs. Her sex and ethnicity surely opened doors for her along the way.

Not to worry about Rosenstein, wrote Rangappa, “The F.B.I. has already collected hundreds of thousands of pages of evidence in the form of documents, interviews, electronic surveillance and foreign intelligence shared by our allies that are stored in the F.B.I.’s tamper-proof system and cannot be destroyed.”

Rangappa concluded her op-ed with this final reassurance, “The wheels of justice are already in motion, and it would take someone willing to take a fall for the president to try to stop it.”

In her op-ed, Rangappa speculated that— “if Congress changes hands”—Republican Devin Nunes would lose his control of the House Intelligence Committee. Nunes had been a nuisance. It was he and his team of investigators, with Kash Patel in the lead, that uncovered the funding source for the infamous Steele dossier, the foundational piece of the Russia collusion hoax.

Incredibly, it was not until October 2017 that the Washington Post finally reported what Nunes had discovered, namely that the DNC and the Clinton campaign commissioned the Steele dossier.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman simmered about being scooped. Haberman, after all, had recently won a Pulitzer share for her “deeply sourced coverage on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and connections to the Trump campaign.”

Bitter disinformation queen Maggie Haberman

On the day the Post broke the story, Haberman tweeted, “Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year.” Haberman was referring to the cutout on the Steele dossier scam, Perkins Coie attorney Marc Elias. With the blessing of Hillary Clinton and the DNC, Elias pulled off the most comprehensive dirty trick in the history of American politics. If it did not cost Trump the election in 2016, it cost the GOP the House in 2018.

In the 1972 re-election campaign of President Nixon, youthful campaign aide Donald Segretti made the phrase “dirty tricks” part of the American political lexicon. Segretti’s mischief included sending embarrassing letters under the names of Nixon’s political rivals. Although his dirty tricks had little effect on the election’s outcome, Segretti served four-and-a-half months in prison. For Elias’s black magic, the Democrats tasked him with managing their legal apparatus in advance of the 2020 presidential election.

Segretti served more time in prison than all the Russia hoaxers combined

As to Rangappa, she now serves as an assistant dean and lecturer at Yale. Devin Nunes barely hung on to his House seat despite winning landslide elections in the past. Rosenstein oversees the"Special Matters and Government Investigations" practice at the law firm of King & Spalding. And that treasure trove of “documents, interviews, electronic surveillance and foreign intelligence” is likely stashed away in various burn bags beyond the easy reach of FBI Director Kash Patel.

It is easy to grow cynical, I know, and tempting to give up. The Marxists are counting on us to do just that. They know the only way they can win the midterms is if we let them.