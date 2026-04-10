Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Charles Dorfman's avatar
Charles Dorfman
Apr 10

As I was reading your post, Jack, I thought it a bit strange because while watching Fernando Mendoza play, I never thought about what color he was. I was only amazed at what an incredible quarterback he was. So what is a racist? To me the definition would have to be a person who thinks nearly always about race, because it’s the most important thing to him or her when they interact with another person. If that indeed is the definition, it fits the view of the left much more than those of the right. But of course, the left has become excruciatingly good at controlling the language. So I guess it means whatever they want it to mean.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Apr 10

Wait until the Democrats learn that: "According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the U.S. Census Bureau, people with origins in Lebanon, Iran, Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Iraq, and other MENA countries (Algeria, Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen)" are considered white.

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