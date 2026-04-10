Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza has thrown a kink in the Left’s plot to make him the new face of the “Great Replacement.” To be sure, Mendoza was already a bit suspect. He publicly shares his faith in Jesus Christ, credits God for his success, and attributes his personal journey to divine guidance.

As such, he is not easy fodder for leftist collectivization, proof of which resurfaced this week in the form of a 2020 Instagram post questioning the railroading of Derek Chauvin. His impressively mature post—he was 16 at the time—netted headlines like the following from Yahoo News, “Fernando Mendoza Under Fire For Alleged 2020 Social Media Post.”

Too bad. The projected #1 draft pick held so much potential for a left-leaning sports media that routinely referred to him as a “racial minority” or a “person of color” (POC). As such, he served, however unwillingly, as poster boy for one of the Left’s more successful propaganda campaigns—the imagined ethnic cleansing of white America.

I could cite a thousand gleeful articles on this subject, but one from the relatively sober think tank Brookings Institute should suffice—“The US will become ‘minority white’ in 2045, Census projects.” The subhead suggests how readers should feel about this supposed fact: ”Youthful minorities are the engine of growth.” The photo below, which accompanied the article, shows the happy face of this statistical genocide.

To accomplish this de-whitening, leftist bean counters have had to make Mendoza and others like him non-white. In fact, Brookings defines every one of the Hispanics that make up the projected 24.6 percent of the 2045 population as non-white. This racist scam has no larger purpose than to Balkanize America and demoralize the native white population.

In America at least, the Right can still reverse this planned “Great Replacement.” To do so, we will have to stick to the basics: keep our border sealed, expel those who don’t belong, restore some rational order to legal immigration, and bury DEI, the Left’s most powerful incentive to divide and conquer.

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At the core of the Right’s strategy, however, should be the embrace of J.D. Vance’s bold proclamation, “In the United States of America, you don't have to apologise for being white anymore.” This means rejecting the Left’s game and recognizing that an American like Mendoza is no more a person of color than Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz.

Mendoza’s family comes from Europe, Spain to be precise, and from Spain to Cuba and from Cuba to the United States. Both his parents were born in America as was he. His mother played tennis in college and his physician father was on his college’s rowing team, two of the whitest sports this side of polo.

We should also reject the Left’s hold on Mexican-Americans, the largest contingent of Hispanic Americans. Many Mexicans are relatively recent European imports, including Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum or actress Selma Hayek. By being born in Mexico, however, they become—abracadabra!—people of color. That’s how the Left would have it. We have to challenge this thinking by degrading the whole POC concept and the DEI that fuels it.

Although there is considerable African DNA in the Caribbean cultures, there is very little African DNA in Mexico or Central America. The typical Mexican is a Mestizo, a product of mixed European and indigenous bloodlines, with a slight edge on the indigenous side. The offspring of a Mestizo and a white of European ceases to be a person of color in any meaningful sense. Leftists will do their best to keep this generation identifying as a “POC” as long as possible. We need to de-incentivize this kind of thinking.

Brookings also projects that America will become 8 percent “Asian” by 2045. Although the word “Caucasian” has lost favor, many Asian Americans rightly think of themselves as such, To consider the South Carolina-born Nikki Haley, for instance, as something other than white defies common sense even if her parents hail from India. Then, too, roughly 1/3 of East Asian women marry white men. Their offspring are quickly absorbed unto the numerically greater white pool.

This is not to deny the reality of the “Great Replacement.” Europe may already be lost. The dystopian future projected by Jean Raspail in his 1973 novel Camp of the Saints has become a reality in many European countries, perhaps most. Whole cultures are being consumed and spit out by migrants who have no interest in assimilating even if they knew how.

America is a different story. We can absorb recent arrivals and their offspring through acculturation and intermarriage and turn them “white,” first culturally and then genetically. This is not a future we should fear, and it begins by refusing to apologize.