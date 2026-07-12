Yes, there have been some complaints about Team Norway’s “troubling lack of diversity,” mostly from the European media, but the American media have been strangely accommodating. In a FIFA World Cup that one wag described as “our best Africans against your best Africans,” Norway’s whiteness has largely escaped criticism chez nous.

Even more curious is the failure of our media scolds to challenge the celebration of Norway’s historical legacy. Just the opposite in fact. The New York Times, for instance, headlined a recent article, “How Norway’s Viking Row has captured the American imagination.”

A millennium or so ago that Viking row evoked another set of emotions. Vikings “still loom large in the imagination,” observed the BBC. “Blond, powerfully built men with horned helmets, nostrils flaring with naked aggression, descending on settlements to rape and pillage.”

These were not old wives tales. St. Bertin provided a contemporary account of a ninth century raid on northern Europe. “The Northmen at this time fell on Frisia with their usual surprise attack,” wrote St. Bertin. “Coming upon our people unprepared on an island called Walcheren, they slaughtered many of them and plundered even more. They stayed on the island for a while, levying as much tribute as they wanted. Then they fell on Dorestad with the same fury and exacted tribute in the same way.”

Lacking coordinated defenses, Ireland proved to be particularly vulnerable. According to Archaeology & Civilizations: “From the late 8th century onward, Norse raiders repeatedly struck Irish coasts, not just for treasure, but for people. And the most ‘valuable’ captives? Women. These women were taken as thralls, the Norse word for slaves. Some were sold, others kept. Many were transported across the sea.”

In days of olde, this violation did not even merit a yellow card

Feminists and academics have little interest in exploring this history for the simple reason that the women enslaved were white. Our opinion shapers have a vested ideological interest in sustaining the illusion that the African slave trade was a uniquely evil moment in world history. No, that unholy enterprise was, alas, business as usual. What was unique was the Christian inspired movement to abolish slavery.

Despite the pillage and plunder and rape and enslavement of the Irish, I, like most Americans of Irish descent, including just about all of my family, was pulling for Team Norway to win the World Cup. The reasons are many. For one, none of us was ever pillaged or plundered, let alone enslaved. Nor were our parents or grandparents or great grandparents. A lot of unpleasant things happened in the past, but we can hardly call ourselves victims for what our ancestors suffered.

Even their black guy is a blond, must be a job requirement

The Vikings left a good deal of their “vital bodily fluids” behind when they quit Ireland. On my DNA test, I check in at a not unusual 8 percent Scandinavian. The above average height in my family may be part of that legacy as is our shared fondness for James and the Giant Peach. This connection is part of the reason I refer to the Vikings as “cousins” in the headline.

But there is a more direct and quirky reason as well. When I was twelve, I drove with my family to Florida to see my grandparents, Gramp and Nana. I had only seen them once before when I was four. Late in our weeklong stay I noticed something amiss—my father called Gramp “Bernie.” Even at twelve, that caught my attention. When I asked my father why he called his dad “Bernie,” he sighed, “Long story.”

“Gramp,” I learned, wasn’t my biological grandfather. When my father, an only child, was no more than ten, his father left home one day never to be seen or heard from again, not a word. Ever. The date of Willie Cashill’s disappearance is uncertain. He was listed in a 1927 city directory as a “driver,” but by the time of the 1930 census, he was gone. Living with my grandmother and her mother was was a “roomer” named Bernhard Sorboe. Some years later, Bernie took my crippled, arthritic grandmother to live in Florida.

After posting the family history on my website, I received an email from a woman named Toril wanting to know more about Gramp. “I stumbled upon your website yesterday searching for a near relative, Bernhard Sorboe,” she wrote. “I already knew that in 1930 he lived in Newark as a roomer in the household of Marie Cashill, and I have found his death certificate in Pinella (sic), Florida in 1961. I find it so exciting that I might have found someone who perhaps could tell me some more of his life in the United States.”

For the rest of the story

In response, I gave her the whole spiel about Bernie—saintly guy, totally dependable, took care of my grandmother, the works. “He was the perfect grandfatherly type,” I elaborated. “I remember him as being crusty and wiry and funny. He was missing a few fingers from his carpentry days, which impressed us enormously.” Below is what she emailed back to me:

“I have a very strange and also sad story to tell you, hope you are sitting down? First of all, Bernhard Sorboe was Norwegian, not German (as stated on your homepage)….At the age of appr. 22 Bernhard married Anna Pauline Jørgensen and they had 7 children, born between 1915 and 1924. Bernhard was a fisherman (owned 3 fishing boats) and a carpenter.”

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Toril continued, “Bernhard went to New York to work on a building project. The family story is that he was on his way home, when the ship sunk and he, and everyone else on the ship, drowned….I can’t tell you how surprised we were when I found Bernhard in the 1930 census.” In effect, an immigrant runaway dad did the fathering an American runaway dad refused to do.

At the time of Toril’s email in 2010, Bernie had some 20 grandchildren and many more great grandchildren. With that many progeny in a country of less than six million people, I figured that Norway’s larger than life star had to be related. So I emailed Toril, ”Now that the USA is out, we are all cheering for Norway and are assuming that Erling Haaland is a cousin in the way that Bernie was our ‘gramp.’"

Before cousin Erling leaves count the silverware and the females

Wrote Toril, “And yes, football is all people are talking about these days, and we are looking forward to the match this evening. And we all love ‘cousin’ Haaland.” I took that as a confirmation of our kinship.

Sadly, FIFA decided Norway had gone far enough. Refs allowed a goal by the English enabled by a camera cable and disallowed a goal due to a push by cousin Erling that was noticed only during video review. So the Norwegians must head home, and as they do, I would recommend a head count among the females in your orbit to assure that none was taken back to Norway. “Thrall” may still be a thing.