Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Joseph Kaplan's avatar
Joseph Kaplan
6h

In my family’s history the rape and pillage was done by the Mongolian hordes and Cossacks from the steppes of Russia. Most Jews from Russia have dark hair. But most families today will have a red head with the reddish ruddy look of some distant rape. There is no thing such as racial or ethnic purity. We’re all a mixture of history. There are also no indigenous people. Everyone came from some place else.

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Mike A's avatar
Mike A
7h

Love your story , Jack

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