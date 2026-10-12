In March 2014, actor Matthew McConaughey shocked his Hollywood colleagues by opening his Oscar acceptance speech with the comment, "First off, I want to thank God because that's Who I look up to.” No major award winner in memory—actor, actress, director, producer—had so much as mentioned God in receiving the coveted award.

True, at the 2012 Golden Globes, actress Meryl Streep thanked “God, Harvey Weinstein,” but that doesn’t exactly count. In the 12 years since the McConaughey aberration, Oscars have reverted to the Godless norm.

Not so NFL quarterbacks. Much credit in this regard goes to Tim Tebow, pictured above. When Tebow broke in with the Denver Broncos in 2010, many in the media pilloried him for taking to a knee and praying before game time. They mocked the practice as “Tebowing.” In 2012, then-rookie Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, pictured in group photo below, took some of the pressure off Tebow by posting Bible verses on his Twitter Feed and leading prayer groups on the field.

Today, when given their stage at the end of winning games, quarterbacks routinely offer up their thanks. Said New York Giants QB Jameis Winston after his team’s victory on October 4, “Jesus is the only reason I have this opportunity.” He added, “I know that Christ already paved a way for me to get victory and claim my salvation in heaven.”

The journeyman Winston had particular reason to be grateful given that he started the season as a backup. A week earlier Case Keenum was even more grateful to get the victory over the Eagles. He started the season as a third-stringer. Said Keenum, “All glory to God. I’m not here without Him. He has put me here. He has made me for this. I’m so thankful for Him. I can’t thank Him enough.”

Eagles’ quarterback Nick Foles, who parlayed his backup role into the MVP award for Super Bowl LII, attributed his resilience to his faith. “There’s a way to overcome [adversity]. It’s by leaning on God’s Word and trusting in the Lord that He had planned this, and I had to trust Him, and I had to glorify Him no matter what.”

It’s not just the backups that are grateful. Like Winston, starting Tampa QB Baker Mayfield has had a career of ups and downs. Like Winston, he knows who’s taking care of him. “He’s the reason we’re here. The story of Jesus walking among the flesh — the only perfect Man — and to be sacrificed and die for our sins forever,” said Mayfield. “And when you accept that grace, it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Thanks for reading Jack’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Jesus "someone that I look up to every single day to decide what I want to do with my life" and "everything to me at the end of the day.” Said Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts, "I've just matured and realized that God is everything, and He's worthy of praise.”

Said two-time MVP Lamar Jackson after a victory, “First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ... without Him, nothing is possible.” Houston quarterback C.J Stroud, frequently acknowledges his real mission. “Football is my platform,” said Stroud. “Spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ is my purpose.”

In the 2022 NFL draft QB Brock Purdy earned the title “Mr. Irrelevant” as he was the 262nd and final player chosen. Since he took over as the 49ers starting quarterback, the 49ers have won 70 percent of their games, and this year are 5-0. "The bottom line,” said Purdy, “my identity is in Jesus." He admits to repenting in college and turning his life over to Jesus. His routine includes daily reading of the Psalms and Bible study with his teammates.

Distracted by the worldly perks of being an All-American, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence also went through a good deal of soul searching in college. Lawrence found the peace and steady foundation needed to survive “this crazy job” by digging deeper into his faith. Said Lawrence, “I put my identity in what Christ says, who He thinks I am, and who I know that He says I am,” adding, “I wouldn’t be who I am if it wasn’t for my faith or my relationship with Jesus.”

Playing in Las Vegas, Kirk Cousins needs all the fortitude God can offer. For guidance, Cousins has turned to the Bible, “the playbook of my life.” The playbook dictates that Cousins serve as the steward of the blessings God has given him. “The first thing to do in being a steward is to surrender and to say, this is not mine, this is now yours, I am signing it over, I am giving it to you,” said Cousins. “There is trust in doing that. There is humility in doing that. There is victory in doing that.”

The Las Vegas Raiders hired the 15-year vet Cousins to help groom their Heisman Trophy-winning rookie Fernando Mendoza. Upon receiving the award, Mendoza said, “First, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to chase a dream that once felt a world away.” An openly devout Catholic, Mendoza has declared, "No one is perfect. The only person I think is perfect is my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

Philip Rivers and family

Openly devout as well is Philip Rivers. Rivers famously came out of retirement in the 2025 season at age 44 to lead the Indianapolis Colts. Cheering him on were the nine of his ten children old enough to understand football. Unlike running backs—Adrian Peterson admits to six children with six different women—Rivers has stayed faithful to the woman he married at 19. He has insisted on attending Sunday Mass even on the road. When possible, his family travels and attends Mass with him. “My faith is the most important thing in my life,” he has said repeatedly.

In all, at least 75 percent of NFL quarterbacks are professing Christians, which is roughly twice the Gen Z average. There are any number of reasons why this is so. One may be that college quarterbacks grounded in their faith are more likely to survive the destabilizing turmoil and temptations of stardom. And having survived, they have the wherewithal to prosper in the NFL.

Another reason may be the quarterback’s recognition that he is always one play away from a career-ending or even life-ending injury. Since the start of the 2026 season, nine NFL starting quarterbacks have been sidelined with injuries.

The scariest of NFL injuries occurred during a Monday Night Football game in January 2023. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, adjusted his helmet, and then collapsed backward. Players and fans alike thought he had died, and he very nearly did. As an ambulance removed Hamlin from the field, players from each team gathered in a large circle and prayed.

For Buffalo all-pro quarterback Josh Allen Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was a defining moment. “I haven’t been the most devoted Christ-follower in my life,” said Allen, “but something got hold of me there, and it was extremely powerful, [something] that I couldn’t deny.”

At that year’s ESPYs, the sports equivalent of the Oscars, Buffalo Bills head trainer Nate Breske and his staff were awarded an ESPY for saving Hamlin’s life. Said Breske upon receiving the trophy for his team’s effort, “By the grace of God and divine intervention we had the best outcome we could have hoped or prayed for.”

And by “God,” Breske did not mean Harvey Weinstein.