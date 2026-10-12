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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Oct 12

I had no idea that so many athletes live their lives with prayer. Imagine the impact they can have on so many people. Great eye-opening article.

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Tony Devlin's avatar
Tony Devlin
Oct 12

The photo you use at the top of the essay of a prayer ring after the game is not unique. A similar ring of players from both teams forms after every NFL game I’ve seen recently. Athletes coming to Christ is certainly not new but athletes being welcomed for openly professing their faith is finally in vogue. Tim Tebow took a beating for his public displays, not that long ago.

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