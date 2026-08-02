The dog knew

Arriving in Shannon Airport in western Ireland last week, we were greeted by a gaggle of protestors unhappy with American foreign policy. Not the most robust of allies, Ireland has nonetheless been allowing American military aircraft to refuel at Shannon. So upset was one 91-year-old activist with the war in Iran that she walked all the way across Ireland to have her protest heard. The media declared her a hero.

The “we,” in question was my extended family and close friends, all 40 of us. Before our bus driver, a good fellow and superior tour guide, could venture an opinion on the protest, I cautioned him that two-thirds of us had voted for Donald Trump. That acknowledgment surprised him. The Irish know few self-declared Republicans. Twenty years ago, for instance, a colleague of my wife’s at the university in Galway took me to lunch. because he had never met a “Bush man,” even a tepid one like me.

91-year-old former television producer walked 138 miles from Shannon to Dublin

Even more so abroad than at home, liberal Americans are eager to stake out their positions publicly. Today, in a newly woke country like Ireland, they hope to assure their foreign hosts they were neither racist nor reactionary enough to have elected Donald Trump president.

The late Jamey Carney was one such superior creature. Upon moving to Ireland from New York to escape the pernicious MAGA influence, she reportedly described herself to her activist Irish friends as “the good American.” A 43-year-old single mother and heiress, Carney spent much of her time online denouncing ICE and its sexually challenged supporters while celebrating the amorous virtues of Arab men.

Muslim barbers know their clientele like to look sharp

Carney met her prince charming, 25-year-old Jordanian refugee Ahmad Al-Saqar, through her pro-Palestinian activism. Al-Saqar knew a mark when he saw one. Why he murdered his golden goose we do not yet know. He was en route back to Jordan when Carney’s 13-year-old daughter discovered the body on July 7. As is the practice in Ireland, one enabled by an incurious media, the police refrain from sharing the name or country of origin of politically inconvenient murderers like Al-Saqar.

If possible, the Irish people prefer to remain ignorant of the nation’s problems. Most, I suspect, know little or nothing of Carney’s murder. In the western half of the nation, ignorance is bliss. Those Irish living in the West may not be aware that 23 to 25 percent of the nation’s residents are foreign born. If they do know, they have little sense of the problems that mass immigration causes.

Irish authorities are not about to mar this landscape with refugee camps

In our tour of western Ireland, we saw nothing of this disaster in the making. Virtually all the service workers we encountered were either Irish or northern European, even our chamber maids. I had to wonder whether the government planned it this way. The Ireland that the American tourists want to see—and we are the biggest spenders in Ireland’s flourishing tourist industry—is the Ireland that the government serves up. Its elites prefer to settle their migrants in places tourists don’t go, all the better to preserve the West as something of a theme park.

In going native, the Irish-American Carney did not go too hard. Living in Killarney, as she did, was like living in Orlando. It is arguably the least real, most tourist-centric city in the country. For authenticity, she turned to an exotic young lover who called her his “queen.” Unfortunately for Carney and her orphaned daughter, regicide Al-Saqar proved too authentic by a half.