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Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
14h

I'm Irish, it's sad that a girl lost her mother.

I'm betting he was hoping to get a chance at the daughter.

Liberal white women will be the death of western civilisation

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Jane De Haven's avatar
Jane De Haven
14h

Unless one needs to leave the USA for work, or perhaps you just really love that particular place, no need to leave exists. This is an enormous country; if your neighbors get on your nerves, move. This idea that the entire country is so ghastly that you can't stay another minute is just entitlement to the nth degree. Ms. Carney was certainly the victim of an evil man, but her spoiled simpleton approach to life pretty much guaranteed she would not get a fairy tale ending.

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