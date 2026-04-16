Peter Magyar, the Left’s great Hungarian hope until he wasn’t

Some 98 percent of the 10 million residents of Hungary are ethnically Hungarian, and Hungarians speak, well, Hungarian. Almost no one else does. So when Hungarians chattered among themselves about the April 12 general election, their EU neighbors read into the chatter what they chose.

Voters knew that 4-term prime minister Viktor Orban had exceeded his sell-by date. His government had grown stale, sclerotic, and shady around the edges. The globalists only really knew that Orban opposed illegal immigration and was a friend of Donald Trump.

Magyar could have been the most celebrated Hungarian since Zsa Zsa Gabor

For them, that was enough to open their hearts and their checkbooks. One time Orban ally, the 45-year-old Peter Magyar opposed Orban. A win for Magyar was thus a rejection of Trumpism, a triumph of good over evil, democracy over fascism, open borders over nationalism. Hoorah!

They all fell. On Sunday, Election Day, Barack Obama tweeted out his excitement about Orban’s defeat, calling it, “a victory for democracy, not just in Europe but around the world.”

Alex Soros and bride Huma Abedin, the former Mrs. Anthony Weiner

Alex Soros, the evil spawn of George, was equally thrilled. “The people of Hungary have taken back their country!” Soros tweeted. “A resounding rejection of entrenched corruption and foreign interference,” said the man whose father all but invented foreign interference.

The European Union was openly delighted to have broken the back of the one man who resisted its self-destructive border policies. “Today, Europe is Hungarian,” bubbled European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Our union is stronger. Our union is more united. It was an exceptional evening yesterday.” Having no fear of fact checkers, von der Leyen improbably compared Magyar’s defeat of Orban to the 1956 Hungarian uprising against the Soviet Uni/on.

Magyar did not exactly see himself staring down enemy tanks. In rejecting police protection, he said, “I have had nothing to fear so far, and I intend to work in such a way that I will have nothing to fear in the future.”

Magyar voters reminded the EU of the 1956 Hungarian freedom fighters.

On Wednesday, a day after a lengthy New York Times celebratory article, Magyar used the occasion of a press conference to pee on the shoes of Barack, Alex, and Ursula. Credit here goes to Newsweek for reporting what virtually all other major media have tried to avoid, namely Magyar’s doubling down on Orban’s immigration policy. Reads the Newsweek headline, “Hungary’s New PM Takes Aim at EU with Tough Border Policy.”

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What? Although pledging to engage with the EU, Magyar said a loud “Nem” to the EU’s new immigration pact that would share the burden of hosting migrants among member states. Hungary, said Magyar defiantly, “will not accept any pact.” The nation would not only keep its southern border intact, but it would also "patch up the holes that are there now." The border, he argued, “is not strong enough.”

"We really want to protect our country and Europe from illegal immigration,"said Magyar, adding that his conservative Tisza party "will pursue a strict illegal immigration policy." Speaking Hungarian, the Hungarians knew something the globalists apparently did not.

Hungary’s southern border

So what happened? A “possible scenario” posted by Czech financier Walter Komarek makes as much sense as any: “The plan was as simple as it was genius: Magyar, who until 2024 was a key piece in the Orbán government, dramatically abandoned the ship, played the dissident, gladly accepted funds from the same Euro-bureaucrats who hate Orbán, and presented himself as the great hope for ‘change.’ The European left and its patrons fell into the trap like flies to honey.”

The post continues: “The European Union, Soros, Obama, and company took the bait, coughed up the cash, and now they watch in astonishment as the ‘change’ they so celebrated is exactly the same as the same old Orbán, just with a different name. Masterstroke. 5D chess at its finest. And the best part: all legal, all clean, and all right under their noses.”

Oh, by the way, Magyar looks forward to working with President Trump.