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Leslie's avatar
Leslie
Apr 16

All good news. For a minute there I was worried about Hungary. No wonder Orban looked pretty happy when he was conceding. Well done, Hungary…stay strong!

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Jeanne Dukes's avatar
Jeanne Dukes
Apr 16

Hah! He must have read Trumps book...

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