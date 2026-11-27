Among the gems that have emerged from Tuesday’s release of the USAID files is an on-camera suggestion by staffer Lorri Ann Meils regarding a useful technique to help “defend democracy.” In an internal webinar, Meils, then senior advisor for human rights, argued that fact-checking can be used to "debunk information in a way that aligns with the objectives of government partners."

To even the casual observer, it is clear that the Democratic Party has used the fact-checking industry as its own propaganda arm for years. What Meils revealed was that USAID viewed this relationship as healthy, even necessary if a color revolution is to succeed.

To help make sense of the USAID “Democracy Files” unearthed by the Trump administration, I would recommend the ongoing work of DataRepublican Jennica Pounds. The case study I am about to explore bears all the earmarks of USAID thinking in action.

“Who controls the past controls the future,” wrote George Orwell. “Who controls the present controls the past.” To pull off a color revolution, the conspirators had to memory hole much of the recent past. This past included a lengthy 2012 New York Times article by Adam Liptak that affirmed the then-liberal case against mail-in ballots. "On the most basic level," wrote Liptak, "absentee voting replaces the oversight that exists at polling places with something akin to an honor system."

Liptak cited many of the problems the Jimmy Carter-James Baker commission identified in 2005, including the intimidation of the elderly and the easy purchasing of votes. Liptak gave the article’s final word to a Yale law professor who reaffirmed that “all the evidence of stolen elections involves absentee ballots and the like.” In 2020, with COVID as an excuse, Minnesota ignored the warnings of Jimmy Carter and the 2012 New York Times and bet the farm on so-called “granny farming.”

In September 2020, James O'Keefe, then with Project Veritas, dug into the state’s vote-harvesting industry. Aiding O’Keefe were a few undercover journalists from within the Somali community alarmed by the Democrats' exploitation of their countrymen. On undercover video, O’Keefe and crew captured several financial exchanges between harvesters and voters, but their biggest catch was a video shot by a harvester himself.

The harvester was Liban Osman, an ally of Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and the brother of Jamal Osman, then running for city council in an early special election. One video, posted on Snapchat, showed Osman sorting through a stack of ballots the way he might a roll of bills. “Two in the morning,” he sang as he sorted. “Still hustling.”

On camera, Osman boasted about a practice that would have made Boss Tweed blush. "Numbers don't lie. Numbers don't lie," said Osman. "You can see my car is full. All these here are absentees' ballots. Can't you see? Look at all these. My car is full."

Osman did not expect the video to fall into enemy hands, but it did. An O’Keefe source was following Osman’s Snapchat account and captured his video. Through a variety of friendly channels, millions of curious Americans saw the videos. The chicanery they showed was too obvious and too consequential for the “defend democracy” cabal to ignore.

As I reported on Wednesday, NGOs affiliated with USAID had been going to newsrooms for years “explaining what a disinformation campaign looked like.” The fixers at the New York Times had apparently been primed. In a September 29 article headlined, "Project Veritas Video was a 'Coordinated Disinformation Campaign,' Researchers Say," reporter Maggie Astor led the attack.

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Cat lady, Maggie Astor

The subhead of the article reflects the Times’s desperate effort to make O’Keefe’s reporting a Republican scandal: “The timing of the deceptive video, which accuses Ilhan Omar of voter fraud, indicates that several conservatives, including Donald Trump Jr., may have known about it in advance.”

According to Astor, researchers at Stanford University and the University of Washington concluded that the Veritas videos were “probably” part of a disinformation campaign. Once Astor enlisted academia to validate a transparent falsehood, the lesser media, including the local media in Minneapolis, felt free to pile on.

Reinforcing the deception was the left’s “fact-checking” apparatus. A typical headline, this one from USA Today, read, “Fact Check: No Proof of Alleged Voter Fraud Scheme or Connection to Rep. Ilhan Omar.” Thanks to O’Keefe, not yet banned from social media, millions of Americans were witnessing not only a flagrant vote fraud scheme, but also a coordinated media campaign to bury the fraud.

That campaign involved the Democratic Party, the major media, academia, the local media, and their “fact-checking” allies. The New York Times had no intent in reporting this story other than to debunk it. The “fact-checkers” at USA Today, meanwhile, made sure that their investigation “align[ed] with the objectives of government partners.” Months later, lest some other patriot derail the revolution, the pre-Musk Twitter permanently banned O’Keefe and Project Veritas.

This coordinated mischief paid off. The Democrats got 350,000 more Minnesota votes for their barely functional Joe Biden than they did for their popular 2016 candidate, Hillary Clinton, an astonishing 26 percent improvement. The votes did not come at President Trump’s expense. After a successful first term, Trump increased his Minnesota numbers by 12 percent. As the Council on Foreign Relations would proudly report, “Minnesota holds pride of place with the highest state voter turnout. Eighty percent of Minnesotans went to the polls.” Yes, the CFR was likely in on it too.

For a brighter note, I turn to Ms. Pounds:

Despite these dark times, we've had bright moments exactly when we needed them:



• Hegseth's impeachment got foiled.

• Jensen Huang came back to NVIDIA.

• The USAID files got released.



God has not abandoned us. But I do believe God is calling for us as a nation to surrender our trust and control to Him, and to fulfill the Great Commission.