“The culture of rape, sexual assault, and pedophilia is protected in elite institutions across the United States and including Cornell University in this instance,” huffed Alexandra Ocasio-Cortes a week ago. “It has got to stop.”

Built into this attack on “elite institutions,” virtually all of which are liberal bastions, is one of the two lines of attack Democrats are using to shift the blame for “Jane Doe’s” predicament from themselves onto President Trump. Despite the fact that Jeffrey Epstein was a prominent Democrat who serviced other prominent Democrats, AOC and her allies have labored to make “Pedo Don” the avatar of pedophilia. That Trump was the first to turn Epstein into the Palm Beach police affects their thinking, such as it is, not all.

The second line of attack owes its existence to former advice columnist and media gadabout, E. Jean Carroll. Carroll first made the news when an excerpt from her book, What Do We Need Men For, was published in the June 2019 edition of New York magazine.

As Carroll told the story, in late 1995 Trump encountered her in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman and asked her to try on lingerie he hoped to buy for a “girl.” When they reached the inexplicably unlocked dressing room, the 49-year-old Trump shoved the 52-year old Carroll against a wall, pulled down her tights, and “forcing his fingers around my private area, thrusts his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me.” Despite “the violence she experienced,” Carroll, like Cornell’s Jane Doe, did not file a police report.

After the publication of the New York article in June 2019, Trump dismissed Carroll’s accusation, saying, “I’ve never met this woman in my life.” Some months after the article was published, Carroll met George Conway, the sleazeball ex of Kellyanne Conway, at a chi-chi New York party.

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The New York Times described the fete as “Resistance Twitter come to life.” In an October 2022 deposition, Carroll related how Conway convinced her to sue Trump for defamation on the grounds that, by denying her claim, he essentially accused her of being a liar. Conway promptly set Carroll up with #MeToo attorney Roberta Kaplan.

Counting on support from New York’s TDS-infected legal and media complex, Carroll sued the president for defamation in November 2019, a year before his expected re-election. With this suit stalled in the courts, Democrats in New York State got resourceful. They created and passed the “Adult Survivor’s Act” (ASA). This act gave Carroll and other “adult survivors of serial sexual assaulters” a special one-year window to file civil lawsuits regardless of when the crime occurred.

The ASA’s one-year window was designed specifically for Carroll

In a similar vein, New York Democrats are trying to change a current state law that holds women responsible for their actions if they freely became intoxicated. One suspects this bill will pass post haste. CNN headlines its current update, “A ‘loophole’ in New York’s rape law may have shut the door on criminal charges in the Cornell case. It’s not the first time.” From the Left’s perspective, protecting a male defendant’s civil rights is now a “loophole.”

On November 24, 2022, within hours of the ASA becoming law, Carroll sued Trump for a second time. In this second suit, Carroll added the rape accusation to the defamation charge, claiming to have suffered “significant pain and suffering, lasting psychological harms, loss of dignity, and invasion of her privacy.” Carroll expanded the possible time frame for this life-altering trauma to somewhere “between the fall of 1995 and the spring of 1996.”

The lingerie department was “uncharacteristically empty, with no sales attendant in sight.”

Much like Jane Doe’s, Carroll’s story “evolved.” Carroll’s jury knew enough about human anatomy to reject the “rape against the wall” charge. If Trump penetrated Carroll “by a penis,” with both standing, she either lied or helped. The ruling in this second suit came first. For having suffered defamation and sexual abuse (but not rape), Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages in May 2023. Ruling on the first suit in January 2024, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan found Trump liable for defamation, and the jury awarded Carroll an inexplicable $83.3 million.

Trump never had a chance. The detailed calendars and staff records he kept for decades did him no good. Not knowing the day of the alleged assault, not even the month, he was denied the right to establish a legitimate alibi. And as will surely happen with the Jane Doe case, the court denied his attorneys the right to cross-exam the accuser on her political motivations.

The island hopping Hoffman with pal Jeffrey Epstein

Funding Carroll’s suit was American Future Republic, a pass-through operation for mega Democratic funder—and Epstein Island visitor—Reid Hoffman. According to Influence Watch, “Tax returns revealed that Hoffman and this organization was the major financial backer of E. Jean Carroll.” Trump’s attorneys did not learn of Hoffman’s involvement until right before the trial, a classic strategy to handcuff the defense.

”This was never about justice.,” writes British historian Svetlana Lokhova who knows something about deep state sabotage. In 2017, Lokhova was framed as a spy who had been assigned by her Russian masters to seduce Gen. Michael Flynn. As Lokhova explained, Hoffman bankrolled much of the mischief. In 2016 he funneled millions of Silicon Valley dollars “to prop up [Hillary’s] narrative of Trump as a Russian stooge.” After the election, “He seamlessly pivoted from ‘campaign donor’ to post-election saboteur in the anti-Trump conspiracy.”

In the years Trump was out of power Hoffman invested millions to keep him out. In so doing, he joined a seemingly endless list of seditionists, Letitia James among them, who bent the law or broke it outright it to subvert the will of the people. “Carroll had zero credibility as a ‘victim,’’ writes Lokhova. “This was a Democrat-orchestrated lawfare operation designed to bankrupt, smear, and politically destroy Trump.”

The Jane Doe case at Cornell smells of lawfare as well. With both New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James up for reelection in November, the filing of the suit against Cornell and the Cornell 7 in mid-September two years after the incident in question reeks of “October Surprise.”

This pumpkin will surely blow up. Hochul and James are betting it won’t blow up before November.

For his part, President Trump responded,