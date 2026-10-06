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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
Oct 6

E. Jean Carroll's fictional tale of Donald Trump at New York’s Bergdorf Goodman will survive as one of the greatest failures of the justice system. Carroll could not remember the day, the month, or even the year, and yet she prevailed in court. At least Monica Lewinsky had the blue dress.

Does anyone even believe that Donald Trump ever entered ANY department store?

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Rob B.'s avatar
Rob B.
Oct 6

We live in some crazy times, whereby … ‘logic’ … ‘reason’ … ‘common sense’ is becoming a scarce commodity.

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