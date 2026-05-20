About 14 years ago, comedian Louis CK did a memorable riff on the Conan O’Brian Show. Its central premise was this, “Everything is amazing right now, and nobody is happy.” After listing a series of technological innovations in just the previous few decades, Louis CK summed up the essential problem of the day, “Now we live in an amazing, amazing world, and it’s wasted on the crappiest generation of spoiled idiots.”

Three spoiled idiots of this crappy generation showed up outside the Manhattan Criminal Courts building in New York City on Monday to cheer on their hero, accused assassin Luigi Mangione. These young and well turned out female “Mangionistas" somehow managed to secure city-issued press credentials.

The Mangionistas proved Louis CK right, but where were they during COVID?

With the TV cameras rolling, Ashley Rojas exulted, “I’m saying fuck Brian Thompson. I don’t give a flying fuck he died.” Chimed in her equally shameless comrade, Lena Weissbrot, “His children are better off without him. They need to learn to be not like their dad and enjoy the blood money.”

Perhaps the most spoiled idiot in that generation is that dirty little coward Luigi Mangione. He proved his cowardice in December 2024 by putting a bullet in the back of Brian Thompson, the rare assassination target who is less well known than his assassin.

Spoiled, Mangione most definitely is. Like Thompson, Mangione was his high school class valedictorian. But whereas Thompson attended a small town Iowa public school before heading off to the state university, Mangione attended a pricy boys prep school before heading off to the Ivy League.

By the age of 25, Mangione was working remotely as a highly paid data engineer. Thompson had spent his 20’s becoming a CPA, raising a family with his high school sweetheart, and working his way up to become CEO of United Healthcare before turning 50.

As to Mangione, his work bored him. So he quit to “spend more time reading and doing yoga.” According to his soft-boiled Marxist manifesto, Magione learned about American “corruption and greed” from, among others, Michael Moore, whose comically fraudulent documentary Bowling for Columbine won him an Oscar, and Ted Kaczynski. Yes, that Ted Kaczynski. Luigi read the Unabomber’s Industrial Society and Its Future and reviewed it favorably on Goodreads.

The Unabomber and his heir apparent

For all his reading, Mangione learned next to nothing real about the health care system he sought to destroy. In his manifesto, he wrote, “The US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy.” Both of these assertions are true, but only the former is relevant. The money spent has created the world’s most amazing health care.

Magione’s Marxist indoctrination might have remained at the theoretical level, but in 2023 a back condition interfered with his yoga. Although he was seemingly well treated and was not a customer of UnitedHealthcare, this pouting child took out his frustration on Thompson’s company because it was the largest of its kind.

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Expecting perfection, Mangione could recognize the messiness and inefficiency of our hybrid public-private Leviathan. Who couldn’t? But in his myopia he failed to see the amazing level of care that even ordinary citizens receive. To appreciate that care it helps to have had experience with foreign systems or a memory of American care a half century or so ago.

In the 1980s I returned from a year in France on a Fulbright grant—and a nightmarish brush with French health care—and found work on the front lines of health care’s marketing revolution. One of my French students had described America as “the land where the customer is king,” and American hospitals were now re-orienting to satisfy our royal selves. From private rooms to same-day surgery to kidney transplants, everyday Americans were receiving a level of care unknown elsewhere and unprecedented.

The US has four time more MRIs per capita than Canada

And nobody was happy. Well, maybe not nobody, but certainly not Luigi and the millions of Mangionistas. Just 26 when he killed Thompson, Mangione had no meaningful experience beyond his privileged little world. He took for granted our arthroscopic surgeries, our MRIs, our cataract removals, our tummy tucks, our artificial knees, our pacemakers, our stents, our chemo, our laparoscopies, our Ozempic, even the plate and screws in his back. A classic narcissist, he felt no need to be aware of any of this, let alone thankful.

Yes, our life expectancy is about three years less than in comparable economies, but much of that has to do with our own indulgences. Spoiled as many of us are, we eat too much, walk too little, drive too fast, drink too much, take too many drugs, take too many needless COVID shots, and, when frustrated, some of us shoot people in the back.

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