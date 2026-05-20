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working rich's avatar
working rich
10h

And theynever mention the 75 million Americans and illegals who get Medicaid for free. Even band-aids and Tylenol for free. The people who get screwed are those who get sick, have assets, and did not purchase insurance. The state will go after their assets to cover the costs. Most people who do not have health insurance do not need it. At the same time, the care is always provided.

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Edward Crim's avatar
Edward Crim
10h

This would be much better if you told us more about your nightmare brush with the French medical care.

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