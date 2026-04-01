Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skenny's avatar
Skenny
Apr 1

When it came down to "qualifications," Obama only had one: Race.

... the original DEI hire.

Reply
Share
1 reply
BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
Apr 1

The fault WAS entirely Obama’s. He signed on to this misadventure. He possessed ample political capital and could have chosen his own path. His incompetence and laziness obviated that opinion.

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Cashill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture