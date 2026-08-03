Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Jeanette Kirk's avatar
Jeanette Kirk
13h

Thank you Sophie for being a hero for young girls who shouldn't have to deal with this.

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Jimbo in OPKS's avatar
Jimbo in OPKS
14h

Say the obvious, and be hot. Very hot.

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