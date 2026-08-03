Sophie Cunningham has started only three games for the WNBA’s Indiana Fever this season. In the games she has played she has averaged fewer than 10 points per and about 2 rebounds. Yet Cunningham jersey sales have surged dramatically, hers being second only behind star teammate Caitlin Clark. Together the two make up some 71 percent of WNBA jersey sales.

It doesn’t hurt, of course, that the 6’ 1” Cunningham is straight, white, blond, and telegenic. In a league where some 80 percent of the players are “of color” and as many as 40 percent are lesbian—with at least 50 being “openly queer”—Cunningham would stand out even if she did nothing more than hit a lay-up or two in pre-game drills.

But Cunningham has earned her new found status by doing two simple things. The firsty was to defend Clark against the mean girls who have been beating her up ever since she stole their luster upon entering the league two seasons ago.

Clark was arguably the first female to play aesthetically well enough to attract male fans. Before Clark, and without her, the woman’s game is about as graceful as the men’s over-50 league at your local Y. Without trying, Clark reminds her opponents of their inadequacies, both athletically and socially.

And it wasn’t just that Cunningham defended Clark. It was how she did it. Cunningham managed to combine grace and defiance in one elegant in-your-face gesture that has already become legendary. That she has stood up to black girls groomed to bully white girls since childhood has—though no one will say so— heightened her appeal.

Having attracted enough attention to make herself relevant, Cunningham took her defiance one giant step forward. In an interview published by ESPN and the New York Times Cunningham stated that she wants to “protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men.” When challenged, she added that this position was only “common sense.”

Inspired by Cunningham, two teenage girls dared to attend a WNBA game wearing T-shirts bearing the genetic symbols for females and males, XX and XY respectively, and carrying a sign reading, “Thank you Sophie for speaking up for girls.” The girls carried this sign in the common sense-free zone of Seattle, and fans responded as though they were wearing MAGA hats.

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One male Seattle Storm fan, Marco Esquivel, yelled at the girls, “Garbage! Take the trash out.” Others fans joined in. Storm co-owner Celeste Keaton was among those shouting expletives at the girls whose sign simply thanked Cunningham for "for speaking up for girls." Facing backlash, the Storm suspended Keaton for five games, but the damage has been done.

In the week since, other WNBA coaches have come out in support of “inclusivity,” but their arguments ring hollow. All male fans, even the woke ones, know that a Division III scrub could transform himself into a Lebron James with a simple application of lipstick.

Thanks to Cunningham, as Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling put it, “The emperor is naked. He might be wearing lipstick, but his balls are swinging in plain sight.”