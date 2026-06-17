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The Musings of the Big Red Car's avatar
The Musings of the Big Red Car
12hEdited

I am trying to plumb the depths of how deeply I do not care about any of this and still have not hit bottom.

I only care that Barack Obama was a lousy, divisive President and she was a lousy entitled hostile First Lady.

Oddly enough I forgive them both if they would just both STFU already. Go away.

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AmericanMutt's avatar
AmericanMutt
12h

This is funny stuff. Only because of how irrational so many are about a pretty harmless joke. I will note that I have it on a pretty reliable source that someone was a well known visitor to Boys Town a gay hangout area in Chicago. So well known is this that most on the know in the Chicago area know this and it really is not in dispute. Does that change anything? No, he still was a poor president and turned out to be a committed socialist who many consider anti-American in most respects. Who cares about who someone sleeps with as long as their policies are good, right? Secretary of Treasury, Scott Bessent, is superb at his job. Just do your job for the American People and stop running guns to cartels and supporting ISIS, right?

Also, and this has to be said. How does a party full of people who cannot define what a man or a woman is and pushes a dozen or more genders care so much about this? Ironic? Too sensitive?

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