No day speaks more eloquently—or sadly—of the breakdown of trust in the black community than Halloween. Few people are in a position to see this sorry one-day spectacle, and fewer still feel free to comment on it. I am among the few.

I suspect each city has its own configuration. Kansas City’s is, if not unique, at least distinctive. Although legal barriers broke down generations ago, the city’s black and white communities run parallel to each other north and south. Blacks have not migrated west into the city’s middle and upper-class neighborhoods but south into the previously white working-class suburbs. The line of demarcation remains Troost Avenue.

Those black families that can afford to leave the hood usually leave Kansas City proper. This way their kids don’t have to attend the city’s failing public schools. Those that don’t move south jump west over my neighborhood into the protected enclaves of Johnson County, Kansas. In 2025, the 500,000 people of Kansas City, Missouri, committed 141 murders. The 200,000 people of Adam Hamilton’s suburban Overland Park committed none, zero, nada. If Hamilton wants diversity, fleeing Missourians want less. Hard to blame them.

Want to see diversity in action, Adam? Come to KC for Halloween

As a result, in the 40 years I have lived in my home, my middle- to upper-middle-class neighborhood has remained very close to 100 percent white. Over the years, however, it has grown increasingly Democratic, now by roughly a 3-to-1 margin. This demographic makes for a nearly perfect Halloween symbiosis: guilty white parents on one side of Troost and anxious black parents on the other side.

I once took a European friend on a tour of these adjoining neighborhoods. Although the housing stock of each neighborhood varies little at the borders, he was quickly able to discern one from the other by the bars on the windows. Naive to a fault, he needed an explanation as to why the bars were there. Responsible black citizens, I broke it to him, have every reason to fear their neighbors.

Thus the great Halloween diaspora. The kids don’t walk their own blocks. They come west by the carfuls to walk the blocks of their generous white benefactors. Early in the evening, the kids that show up are usually innocent and respectful. As the evening wears on, the “youths” infiltrate the passing parade and don’t necessarily bother with costumes. The line blurs between trick-or-treating and shakedown.

If they notice the shift, my good liberal neighbors choose not to comment. More broadly, they prefer not to comment on the demographics of crime. If they would rather not acknowledge that our neighborhood is close to 100 percent white, they definitely do not want to concede that crime is very close to 100 percent black. Before cops went PC, they aptly called the main drag that connected our neighborhoods “the Ho Chi Minh Trail.”

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Over the years, my neighborhood has produced a disproportionate number of mayors, county executives, county prosecutors, and members of Congress. In a position to do something, they did nothing. Honoring their own liberal brand of omerta, they have dealt with the collapse of the black community by imputing racism—or Uncle Tomism—to anyone who dares notice.

If they would care to look, Halloween serves as an instant reminder of how unhealthy the relationship between black parents and white liberals has become.