Jack’s Substack

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
19h

Growing up in the 50s was the greatest time in this country. Halloween was great. All that candy. It was the only time we got it; and one man down the street gave out full-sized Hershey bars EVERY year.

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John Murphy's avatar
John Murphy
20hEdited

My liberal white neighbors, noticing the swift demographic change, shut down a lot earlier than me. I shut down after the 3rd time some adult with a pit bull stopped by for candy.

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