Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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TimInVA's avatar
TimInVA
7h

"In that COVID-manic month of March, police found Gillum naked and incoherent amidst a sea of meth bags in a Miami Beach hotel room. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.) "

Thanks a lot, man. I just sprayed coffee all over my laptop.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
7hEdited

Yeah, there is such a huge difference between being gay and being bisexual, which actually means it doubles your chances of getting a date.

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