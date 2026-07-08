For all the hand wringing about the Democrats’ failure to properly vet Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, last week’s drug bust of Andrew Gillum reminded America just how chronic such Dem failure is.

Woke candidates seem to get a particular pass. In his 2018 campaign for Florida governor, Gillum did not shy from flying the woke flag. Andrew Gillum, cooed the New York Times, “played unapologetically to the progressive left.” Said Gillum, “How about running for governor and being the most progressive Democrat, who would invest a billion dollars in education, and create Medicare for all?”

Gillum had been playing to the left since his election as mayor of Tallahassee in 2014. Just 35 at the time, he promptly declared Tallahassee a “sanctuary city” and fought to expand its gun laws. In 2017, he entered the race for the open gubernatorial seat and did a Mandami on his primary opponents. “I believe we can win by leaning into our values and not running away from them,” he told a group of Tampa progressives and stayed on message throughout that campaign.

Part of that message involved slandering Republican DeSantis as a racist. This Gillum did more brazenly than any candidate at that level had done in recent memory. Said Gillum during a televised debate, back before Platner made fascism respectable, “First of all, he’s got neo-Nazis helping him out in the state.” Gillum then moved in for his killer punch line, “Now, I’m not calling Mr. DeSantis a racist. I’m simply saying the racists believe he’s a racist.”

Offsetting Gillum’s sharp rhetoric was his public posture as a loving, dedicated family man. The party faithful and an obsequious media ate it up. The skeletons in Gillum’s crowded closet had no worry about being discovered.

Protected by the media throughout the campaign, Gillum came scarily close to winning it all. Out of more than eight million votes cast in the 2018 governor’s race, Gillum fell just 33,000 votes short of beating DeSantis. Even in defeat, the star of this charming demagogue was still rising.

And then it all fell apart. The latest chapter in Gillum’s self-immolation unfolded on July 2 in Daphne, Alabama. Having pulled Gillum over for wayward driving, police arrested him on multiple drug-related charges including methamphetamine possession.

He should not have been driving anywhere. In May, Gillum’s driver’s license was suspended after he failed to pay two tickets for speeding through a school zone. Being Andrew Gillum, he got his license reinstated in time to get busted in Alabama. He was lucky to be free at all. In June 2022, the Biden Justice Department indicted Gillum on 19 counts of wire fraud, and only a hung jury kept him out of the slammer.

Would Dems have overlooked sex and drug romp BEFORE the 2018 election?

As late as March 2020 Gillum was still on everyone’s VP short list. By April he was toast. In that COVID-manic month of March, police found Gillum naked and incoherent amidst a sea of meth bags in a Miami Beach hotel room. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.) Gillum’s “date,” a white male escort, lay comatose nearby. The congenial “family man” had a lot of ’splainin’ to do. If wifey wasn’t buying, the Miami Beach police were. Gillum was not arrested.

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In an interview about “that day,” Gillum told Tamron Hall that what was “most hurtful” was the inference by many that he was “living a lie in my marriage and my family.” Insisting on his own “authenticity,” Gillum claimed, “I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bi-sexual,” a distinction lost on his drug-addled boy toy.

The irony, of course, is that if the COVID-defying Gillum had won in 2018, he would have joined the other Dem governors in shutting down their respective states in 2020. Florida would have morphed into California East but with an even sharper racial edge. Controlling the election machinery, Gillum would likely have kept Florida blue and perhaps America along with it. Other than the presidential elections, none was more important this century than Florida 2018.

In his January 2022 State of the State address, Gov. DeSantis reminded Floridians of the tyranny they had dodged. “Florida is a free state,” said DeSantis. “While so many around the country have consigned the people’s rights to the graveyard, Florida has stood as freedom’s vanguard.” Thanks to DeSantis, while Californians stewed in their claustrophobic abodes, the authentic Andrew Gillum remained free to score meth and cruise Ocean Drive. Losing, Gillum learned, does have its compensations.