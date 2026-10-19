The woman shown above and in this video has quickly become an international symbol of a French liberal being mugged by reality. I cannot verify she actually said, as reported, “I voted for you to come here. I love your people. Please, why are you doing this?” But the looters’ indifference to her very real pleas to “stop” and “don’t touch me” is undeniable.

Undeniable, too, is that French urbanites have invited this mayhem. In the final round of the 2022 presidential election, the lackluster incumbent Emmanuel Macron won 85 percent of the vote in Paris and a roughly comparable percentage in other large French cities. The outcome did not reflect enthusiasm for Macron, a champion of multiculturalism and LGBT rights, as it did a rejection of his opponent Marine Le Pen.

Le Pen actually stands for something. Her party, Rassemblement National (RN)—National Rally—focuses on reducing legal and illegal immigration, tightening borders, and ending automatic birthright citizenship. The party also opposes globalism and the European Green Deal. The media routinely refer to Le Pen as “far-right.” If anything, French city dwellers speak of her more contemptuously than their American peers do of Donald Trump.

Like Trump, Le Pen was very nearly sidelined by an orchestrated lawfare campaign. In March 2025, she was sentenced to four years in prison for embezzlement and banned from holding public office for five years. The ban would have made Le Pen ineligible for the 2027 election. In July 2026, a French court of appeals lifted the ban, and Le Pen is scheduled to run anew in 2027. Even before the events of the last few weeks, she was a strong favorite to make the final round of the election. Who her opponent will be remains uncertain.

The Limoges town hall survived World Wars I and II

It is unlikely that American liberals will draw the needed lessons from the French mayhem. The New York Times, which sets the table for the rest of the major media, barely hints at the underlying causes of the disorder. Everyday protestors, for instance, don’t use a battering ram to storm a nineteenth-century landmark and burn it to the ground.

Yes, French students do like to protest. Any excuse will do. The year I taught at a French university, students went on strike nationwide six times, always on Thursday. Once in Paris, they could make le pont, the “bridge,” through Friday and into the weekend. These manifestations were largely recreational. Not so in 2026.

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The real difference this year is one that the Times dares not touch, namely the role of unassimilated immigrant children in the rioting. Today, in Paris, 49 percent of the population consists of immigrants or children of at least one immigrant parent. Although Parisian public schools do not keep racial data, surely more than half of the students fit these criteria. As in America, many of the white students have felt free to join in the rioting, having been fed a steady diet of leftist propaganda and cultural self-hatred since école maternelle.

If the Times editors shied from the immigrant angle, they did acknowledge that French officials were placing the blame for the chaos “on a far-left party,” La France Insoumise (LFI)—France Unbowed. For the editors to use the term “far-left” is a rare concession, perhaps a way to distance the Times from the madness LFI has unleashed.

Knowing Saturday’s potential for violence, LFI still went ahead and promoted the protest. Like the RN, the party is actively gearing up for the May 2027 elections. Candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon and his comrades have, to date, established exactly 1,069 “concrete measures” that it plans to implement immediately upon taking office. The featured measures include retirement at 60, a green regime, price controls, a solidarity tax on wealth, and a higher guaranteed minimum wage.

Strategically, the LSI homepage does not reflect its aggressively pro-migrant immigration policy. As to foreign policy, given that even its Communist allies have condemned LFI’s rhetoric on Jews, you can guess its position on Israel. The “common future” that the LSI promises might come soon. As the Times reports, “Jean-Luc Mélenchon, stands a chance of beating centrists to the runoff in next year’s presidential election to succeed President Emmanuel Macron.”

The largely peaceful protests of 2020. A warm-up for the protests of 2026?

One “conspiracy theory” traced to the American Right is that the 2020 George Floyd riots were orchestrated to enhance Democratic chances in November. In an extraordinary article published by Time magazine in February 2021, insider Molly Ball confirmed that the conspiracy was no mere theory. The organizers who led what she called “the racial-justice uprising” hoped to “harness its momentum for the election.” As Ball explained, rioting was the leverage leftists used to keep business interests in line. The summer’s chaos showed them what could happen if Trump won a contested election.

To make the decision easier for American liberals in 2020, Democrats chose to run an unthreatening front man. Come May, liberal French voters will have no easy out. Marine Le Pen is no Joe Biden. The LFI has already shown these well-meaning souls what could happen if they make the “wrong” decision. If American liberals are any model, few of them will.