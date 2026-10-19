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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
7dEdited

Great column Jack!

I’m surprised ONLY Jewish owned stores were attacked and those owned by pro Western Civilization but not Muslim stores were attacked!

France in 1986 was really no different than today…Reagan was Evil, God did not belong there and those who helped the Nazi’s were heroes!

Will never forget how kind, considerate and grateful the local folks were in Normandy, rural areas & how snooty, bigoted and hateful the urban folks were towards Americans in uniform or out!

Part of me says let Europe fall, burn to the ground but then who will control the NUKES Francastan has as well as Englanistan have?

Scot’s have Englanistan’s under control yet who are we trusting in Francastan?

Wonder if the French will honor God once again or just be slaves to Mohamid cause there’s no in between?

I just don’t want my grandkids going over to fight another Crusade for ungrateful people…past time for 🇺🇸 to leave the UN, NATO and every other global cabal agency we fund and they take our money to destroy us in the USA!

Peace to y’all & God bless

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
7d

How many mosques were burned down in the rioting?

I’ll wait.

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