We tend to forget how bad it was. Our friends on the Left, meanwhile, simply chose not to know. As of October 27, 2022—just four years ago—former president and future presidential candidate Donald Trump was still permanently banned from Twitter, the world’s leading political forum.

On the night of the long knives, January 8, 2021, some 70,000 Trump followers were purged along with the sitting president. Within days of Trump’s Twitter ban, YouTube and Facebook followed suit. For the next two years, at the urging of the Biden White House, the social media giants suppressed information about the subjects most in need of debate: election integrity, climate change, and COVID most forcefully.

Kimmel wasn’t suspended for Melania joke, but for lying about Charlie Kirk’s murder

Leftists who fret over the brief suspension of Jimmy Kimmel or the even briefer banishment of certain news organizations from the White House sat silently throughout this crackdown, the most consequential infringement of free speech in their lifetimes.

Biden apologists lamely contended that the First Amendment had no relevance for private enterprises like Twitter. The justices of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit thought otherwise. Their ruling in Missouri v. Biden showed just how fascism works: private companies make the money, the government makes the decisions, the media make believe nothing is out of order. In the first paragraph of their decision, the justices disabused the apologists of their excuses:

“For the last few years—at least since the 2020 presidential transition—a group of federal officials has been in regular contact with nearly every major American social-media company about the spread of ‘misinformation’ on their platforms. In their concern, those officials— hailing from the White House, the CDC, the FBI, and a few other agencies—urged the platforms to remove disfavored content and accounts from their sites. And, the platforms seemingly complied.”

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To be sure, deep-state media control preceded Joe Biden’s ascension to the White House. One particular incident illustrates just how deep the penetration was. The story involves one James Baker, the general counsel of the FBI at the time he and other intel officials were scheming to derail Trump for alleged Russia collusion.

In 2018, Baker got caught leaking unauthorized information to the media. This disgrace did not stop Twitter from hiring Baker as deputy general counsel in June 2020. He arrived just in time to control the COVID narrative and corrupt the upcoming election. At a February 2023 House Judiciary Committee hearing, Baker was asked, in particular, about his role in suppressing the New York Post’s killer story about the Hunter Biden laptop.

To virtually every salient question regarding the laptop, Baker pleaded memory loss. “You were entrusted with the highest level of power at Twitter, but when you were faced with the New York Post story, instead of allowing people to judge the information for themselves, you rushed to find a reason why the American people shouldn’t see it,” said committee chair James Comer. “You did this because you were terrified of Joe Biden not winning the election in 2020.”

One poll showed that 17 percent of Democrats would have switched their vote had they known of the laptop. This number is too high, but 1 percent would have been enough to change the election’s outcome and the world’s future.

A one-time “Obama fanboy,” Elon Musk had seen enough. Musk took his first red pill in May 2020 when a COVID-manic California tried to shut down production at Tesla’s Fremont plant just as it was about to gear up. Musk was outraged. Said he in his Braveheart moment, “Give people back their goddamn freedom.”

His eyes opened, Musk began to see the “antiscience, antimerit, and antihuman” effects of the “woke-mind virus.” So enlightened, he made a series of moves that left willfully blind liberals like biographer Walter Isaacson befuddled. If Musk believed Twitter “had suppressed certain viewpoints,” Isaacson refused to see either the suppression or its consequences.

As a case in point, Isaacson dedicated barely a page to the New York Post story “about what was purported to be” Hunter Biden’s laptop. Purported? The Musk biography was published in 2023, two years after the FBI acknowledged the Post’s accuracy. The story of this unprecedented media-security state conspiracy deserved its own angry book, not a skeptical, half-hearted page.

But that was the state of the world before X. In October 2022, establishment liberals like Isaacson controlled not only the social media networks, but also the vast majority of mainstream media newsrooms throughout the Western world. These like-minded souls decided which subjects could be discussed and what could be said about them. That changed on October 27, 2022. When Musk sprung Trump and his supporters, Facebook and YouTube felt compelled to spring them as well.

Musk’s opening of the Twitter files in December 2022 had an effect not unlike the opening of the Soviet vaults after the collapse of the communist empire. Intellectually honest leftists had the opportunity to see how badly they had been played. Some took advantage. But not most, not even many. For all of Elon’s efforts, leftists are no more inclined to believe the “big guy” guilty of extortion than Alger Hiss was guilty of treason.

They may love their Teslas and marvel at StarLink and SpaceX, but unfiltered truth is something our proto-commie friends cannot abide.