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MissLadyK's avatar
MissLadyK
10h

We should make it a holiday. Free Speech Day! Great reminder. That’s when the ship, heading straight for the iceberg, began its turn. I will always honor Elon for helping save our country from power hungry mobsters.

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David Merrifield's avatar
David Merrifield
10h

Thank God for Elon Musk!!!

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