Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
2h

The Democrat Party is a clear and present danger to the constitutional republic. It needs to be RICOd & disbanded.

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Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
2h

Please don't forget Merrick Garland and Chris Wray!

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