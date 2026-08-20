When last I checked, Elon Musk’s tweet calling for the release of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had netted 11 million views and 225,000 “likes.” More power to him, but the question remains why have so many on the Right much closer to the scene said nothing for so long. Unfortunately, the photo above more or less answers that question.

For the past six years, conservative media and political leaders have been shockingly quiet about the flagrant assaults on due process surrounding the death of George Floyd. Feeling they had to say something about the Chauvin guilty verdict in April 2021, the Republicans in Congress seemed to take their cues from Pontius Pilate.

“I think the jury did its job,” said Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst all too typically, “and I would – I did not follow, of course, all the parts of the trial, but I would say that given the information they received, they did their job, and I guess I’m in agreement.” I guess? The sound of hands being washed echoed throughout Capitol Hill.

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The exculpatory info has been out there all along. I started writing about the death of George Floyd the year it happened, 2020. Two variables triggered me. One is that I come from a family pf police officers, including my father. Two is that I saw a Kansas City police officer apply the same tactic on a woman Derek Chauvin used on Floyd two weeks before the May 25 incident in Minneapolis.

Upon seeing the perp, I thought to myself, “Thank God she’s white.” The tactic looks bad. For those GOP office holders who may not have noticed, white people, especially police officers, do not enjoy the same civil rights certain minorities do.

I started writing about the case in September 2020. Too optimistic by a half, I speculated that the four police officers who allegedly strangled Floyd would be acquitted. They weren’t. On May 18, 2021, a month after Chauvin’s conviction, I wrote an article for the American Spectator headlined, “Why Has the Right Let the Floyd Cops Fry?”

By this early date, an exhibit had surfaced in the case of Chauvin’s partner, Tuo Thao, powerful enough to have sprung all four of the officers arrested. On the fateful night of May 25, 2020, Thao protected the arresting officers—Chauvin and two rookies, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane—as they struggled with the huge and aggressively intoxicated Floyd.

Thao — in the anodyne prose of the State complaint — “became concerned about a number of citizens who had gathered and were watching the officers subdue Mr. Floyd, and potential traffic concerns, and so the defendant stood between those citizens and the three officers.” For this “crime,” he would serve more than two years in prison and three more in limbo.

Thao’s motion dealt primarily with alleged “witness coercion” by Dr. Roger Mitchell, a former chief medical examiner of Washington, D.C. An Obama ally, Mitchell remains a man of some influence.

On November 5, 2020, Mitchell met voluntarily with the Minnesota state prosecutors who would be trying Chauvin. In this well documented meeting, Mitchell actually boasted to the state attorneys of having subverted justice on two separate fronts. According to the motion, he threatened to write a disparaging op-ed about Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County chief medical examiner, if Baker failed to amend his initial autopsy findings.

As the only doctor to have examined Floyd’s body immediately after his death, Baker’s opinion mattered. His preliminary report “revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation.” Floyd did have severe artery blockage as well as a system riddled with meth and fentanyl. In the struggle, Floyd almost assuredly died of a coronary event.

Baker’s diagnosis was a problem for the prosecution. Without a finding of asphyxia or at least neck compression, the State could not charge Chauvin and the other officers with murder or even manslaughter.

According to Thao’s motion, Mitchell called Baker a second time to give him a heads up on the threatened Washington Post op-ed and warned him, “You don’t want to be the medical examiner who tells everyone they didn’t see what they saw,” adding that “neck compression has to be in the diagnosis.” To paraphrase Joe Biden, “Well, son of a bitch. Neck compression was in the diagnosis.” Apparently appeased, Mitchell never wrote the op-ed.

Mitchell was not at all coy about his second alleged attempt at coercion. A week after Dr. David Fowler testified in Chauvin’s defense, Mitchell wrote an open letter to the Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh.

Mitchell called for an “immediate investigation into the practices of [Fowler] as well as the practice of the Maryland State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) while under his leadership.” Fowler had served 17 years as Maryland’s chief medical examiner. Less than 24 hours after Mitchell posted the letter, Frosh launched a review. The media reported the story of Frosh’s investigation with borderline glee.

Argued Thao’s attorneys with good cause:

Dr. Mitchell’s accusations and spurring of legal fallacies creates a chilling effect for Mr. Thao and violates his due process rights in that it has become extraordinarily difficult to find medical experts who are willing to state that Mr. Floyd’s death was undetermined in fear of their professional reputation and licensure.

With only a few exceptions, the conservative media reported on the Mitchell coercion as matter-of-factly as they had on the sundry other injustices that deformed the Chauvin trial. Their reticence had consequences. Feeling isolated and abandoned, police officers were inclined to approach black suspects as gingerly as they would an unexploded IED. The homicide rate soared.

Musk has been distracted these last six years, but Congress?

In the years that followed, new revelations would eke out into at least the conservative media. Jurors admitted to being intimidated. Multiple doctors recreated Chauvin’s maneuver and proved its safety. Both the police chief and the director of training were proven to have lied on the witness stand about the validity of Chauvin’s maneuver.

Chauvin is now engaged in a complicated legal maneuver designed to force Minnesota into reconsidering his conviction. For this to have any chance of happening, voices on the Right have to be so loud and so persistent that someone on the Left finally pays heed. In America there is only one voice louder than Elon Musk’s, but that voice will not weigh in until after November.