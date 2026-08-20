Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
N.S. Palmer's avatar
N.S. Palmer
5hEdited

The Floyd story was was one of the two main prongs of the color revolution against America; the other was the Covid psyop. Both wings of the UniParty supported it, and they’ll support it as long as they can.

Reply
Share
Dwight Sutherland's avatar
Dwight Sutherland
5h

The complete surrender of the American Establishment over George Floyd shows the moral rot the country has undergone. The White Liberal Guilt Trip is now the dominant belief system in most upper middle class suburbs. Why else Johnson County has gone so blue?

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jack Cashill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture