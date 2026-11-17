“I have a brother. He’s Muslim. And he and I have a Muslim brotherhood,” joked Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed about that lethal terrorist organization the day after his victory. To squeals of delight from his heavily female audience, El-Sayed added laughingly, “That’s about to show up in the next attack ad in six years.” Among those not laughing, I suspect, was the young woman formerly known as Molly Norris.

Despite ample evidence of family ties, progressive editorialists raged at anyone who tried to connect El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood. Like over-eager refs at a Lions game, they were ever ready to throw the red “Islamophobia” flag at the mere suggestion that El-Sayed’s religion was an issue.

Unfortunately for Molly Norris, progressives do not extend that level of care and concern to their own. It has been 16 years since Norris was compelled to disappear, and the media have not so much as mentioned her in the last 11. When I asked Gemini AI what happened to Norris, it produced nothing except a series of articles from 2015 prompted by the slaughter of a dozen staffers at the Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris. The Islamic attackers were expressing their distaste for Charlie Hebdo’s depiction of Muhammad. Sharia fans apparently do not allow kafirs the sense of humor America allows El Sayed.

Norris made the mistake of thinking her woke colleagues had spines. In 2001 Trey Parker and Matt Stone had created an animated Muhammad on their profanely irreverent Comedy Central show "South Park." At the time, there was no protest about their creating an image of Muhammad. Liberals had not yet fully embraced Islam and all its sensitivities. By the time Parker and Stone brought Muhammad back for a cameo in April 2010, the worm had turned.

Joseph Smith, Buddha, Jesus, Mohammad 2001

In 2010, the ascendant woke elect would not allow the pair the same comic space to rib Muhammad that it allowed them to rib Jesus, Buddha, or Mormon founder Joseph Smith. So, Parker and Stone parodied the left's appeasement of Muslim sensitivities by putting Muhammad in a bear suit.

When even this gentle mockery resulted in a death threat from the New York-based Islamist group Revolution Muslim, the boldly progressive Comedy Central blocked the image of the bear, bleeped out all references to Muhammad in the episode’s sequel, and refused to post the episodes online.

Former Comedy Central employee Lindsay Robertson spoke for many in the dhimmi community when she lashed out, “They owe an apology to every Comedy Central employee they’ve put in danger in pursuit of their own glory and publicity. … If God forbid something does [happen], it is on Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s shoulders.”

Jesus and friends 2010 with a “censored” block for Mohammad

Not everyone in the media backed down. Upset by the threats directed at the “South Park” creators, Molly Norris, a contributing cartoonist to the Seattle Weekly, conceived the nicely mischievous new holiday, “Everybody Draw Muhammad Day.”

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On April 20, 2010, Norris created a poster to announce the holiday, which was to be celebrated on May 20, 2010. On the poster, she drew humanized images of a coffee cup, a cherry, a box of pasta, and other objects each claiming to be the likeness of Muhammad.

“Do your part to both water down the pool of targets,” wrote Norris bravely, “and, oh yeah, defend a little something our country is famous for (but maybe not for long? Comedy Central cooperated with terrorists and pulled the episode), the First Amendment.”

The cartoon quickly went viral, and Norris attracted a small army of sunshine patriots and summer soldiers eager to defend the cause, at least on social media. But her “maybe not for long” worry proved prophetic.

Quickly. As if on cue, some Islamic firebrands went postal. Norris came under increasing pressure and quickly backed off. On April 29, Norris suggested that the new holiday be deep-sixed. “Let’s call off ‘Everybody Draw Muhammad Day’ by changing it to ‘Everybody Draw Al Gore Day’ instead,” Norris wrote.

“Enough Muhammad drawings have already been made to get the point across,” a frightened Norris pleaded. “At this juncture, such drawings are only hurtful to more liberal and moderate Muslims who have not done anything to endanger our First Amendment rights.”

American citizen Anwar al-Awlaki, before Obama had him “straightened out”

Not satisfied with Norris’s surrender, Yemeni-American cleric Anwar al-Awlaki listed Norris in the English-language magazine Inspire as “a prime target of assassination.” The FBI took the threat seriously enough to recommend that Norris “go ghost.” In other words, Norris had to scrub her identity and disappear. It was like the witness protection program but on her own dime.

Norris may have anticipated a “Spartacus” moment, when her friends at the Seattle Weekly, a predictably self-satisfied, left-of-center rag, would all stand up with their Muhammad cartoons and say, “I am Molly Norris.” That did not happen. To justify the staff’s passivity, one colleague, Daniel Persons, informed the readers that the publication also received threats and that “depictions of the prophet are considered sacrilege by many Muslims.”

Person wrote the latter as if to suggest that Norris should have known better. He and his colleagues watched her vanish as passively as the Eloi watched their own kith and kin being snatched by the Morlocks in H. G. Welles’s Time Machine.

Norris went ghost in July 2010 and has not been seen in Seattle since. Seattle Weekly announced there was “no more Molly.” A year later there was no more Anwar al-Awlaki. A U.S. drone strike dispatched him heavenward, but Norris remains a ghost, and progressives remain utterly indifferent to her fate.

“Will President Obama say a word on her behalf?” asked the Wall Street Journal’s James Taranto in 2010. “Does he believe in the First Amendment for anyone other than Muslims?” The answer was no and no. If possible, we can expect even less from Senator and aspiring comedian, Abdul El-Sayed.