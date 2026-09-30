Tompkins County, New York, District Attorney Matthew Van Houten deserves some credit for honesty. He admitted that “community outrage” about his prior disposition of an alleged gang rape—not new evidence—compelled him to reopen the case against seven Cornell frat brothers.

The case should never have made it to his office. “Society cannot exist,” Anglo-Irish statesman Edmund Burke reminded us nearly three centuries ago, “unless a controlling power upon will and appetite be placed somewhere. The less of it there is within, the more of it there must be without.” In the sexually permissive hothouse that is the Ivy League, moral restraint is a seen as a right wing fetish. The “bros” exercised none of it. Nor did Jane Doe, the woman involved. In the absence of controlling power “within,” the control must come from “without.”

Two weeks after the October 2024 incident, Jane Doe reported the encounter to Cornell administrators. The university investigated. Some male students were expelled, others suspended. The frat house was shut down, but Jane Doe was not disciplined despite her admittedly willful participation in this sordid sex and drugs romp.

The encounter began when Doe, "due to how attracted [she] was" to one of the frat boys, consented to a threesome. Given her state of inebriation—five on a scale of ten—she proceeded to encourage or reject other participants depending on her fancy. The story gets seamier from here, but in a moral universe where nothing sexual is “wrong” if consensual, there was no “controlling power” to rein the boys—and girl—in.

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Based on Jane Doe’s sworn statement to the Cornell police, Van Houten chose not to prosecute in 2024. "While the behavior of certain Chi Phi fraternity members was without question disgusting and morally reprehensible,” said Van Houten, “the foundation of the criminal justice system is that criminal prosecutions must be based upon evidence and not emotion."

In September 2026, this same Jane Doe filed a civil lawsuit now contending that the frat boys drugged, assaulted, and gang raped her. Just months before the midterms, the suit gave the outrage industry an excuse to ramp up. Running for re-election, Gov. Jane Hochul demanded an “independent review” of the case. Protestors called for the head of the Cornell president and systemic institutional reform, never mind that leftists had been mismanaging this institution for at least the last half century.

The magazine cover that led me to pick Purdue over Cornell

Leftists, of course, have a near monopoly on “community outrage” as a political tool. I wrote recently about how Judge Timothy Walmsley’s admitted that the “the people” shaped his handling of the McMichaels’ case in Georgia, just as “the people” demanded George Zimmerman’s arrest in the Trayvon Martin shooting and Derek Chauvin’s conviction in the death of George Floyd.

The closest parallel to the Cornell case is that of the three Duke Lacrosse players falsely accused in 2006 of raping a black stripper. In that case, Durham County District Attorney Mike Nifong framed the Duke students for no better purpose than to appease black voters and impress the Duke faculty.

Protestors call for the conviction of the Duke lacrosse players

In Van Houten’s Tompkins County, “the people” hold great sway. In 2024, of the 20 or so largely rural counties in New York’s Southern Tier, only Tompkins gave Kamala Harris the majority of its votes. The county did so by a 3-1 margin despite a black population of only 5 percent. Not surprisingly, more than 96 percent of Cornell faculty donations go to Democrats or left wing causes.

Up for reelection in 2028, Van Houten knows what happens to prosecutors who do not serve up the kind of justice “the people” want. An honest Democrat, seven-term St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch oversaw the grand jury in the 2014 Michael Brown case. When the grand jury cleared Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson of murdering Brown, voters rewarded McCulloch with a crushing defeat in the next Democratic primary. No justice. No peace.

Angry Democrats could not even spell McCulloch’s name right

Despite the precariousness of the case against the accused, the media are tracking the seven young men to their hometowns and serving up headlines such as “Southeast Michigan man named among others in lawsuit” or “Accused student canned from Wells Fargo job” or “St. Clair County student named in Cornell University ‘gang rape’ lawsuit.” As the last headline makes clear, these men have been “named” in a “lawsuit,” not “accused” in a “criminal complaint.” No matter.

Jane Doe, whose behavior was as at least as abhorrent as the men’s, remains anonymous. When her name does surface, she will likely be greeted with much the same guilt-free acclaim Lindsay Clancy enjoyed. As to the young men, they will learn how little justice there is for white or white adjacent men when the woke mob demands “justice.”