Jack’s Substack

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Charles Dorfman's avatar
Charles Dorfman
Sep 30

This entire incident is disgusting. Everyone involved was morally depraved. Now one of the participants has taken matters a step further, apparently for financial gain. I can't find anyone in this story worthy of empathy.

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
Sep 30

Excellent work once again Jack…

Commies like Sharice David and Q Lucas graduated from C Law 😉

Obama Holder knew there was nothing in Ferguson yet the Transformation of America was more important no?

Why keep the sluts name private: she’s an adult? Must’ve parents we know who approve of her disgusting behavior no?

These People

Just asking questions btw

Peace to you all

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