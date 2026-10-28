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Juan Garcia's avatar
Juan Garcia
2hEdited

Another great article! Jay-Z, even said “ Meanwhile Georgie Porgie sinnin and sendin’ me threats

Save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps. Try that shit with a grown man, I’ll kill that fuckboy with my own hand”. Zimmerman doesn’t have to take the stairs, he can take the elevator and not get beat up by Beyoncé’s little sister like Jay-Z did for cheating on Beyoncé. 😂

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Skenny's avatar
Skenny
2h

How is Ben Crump not disbarred?

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