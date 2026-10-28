The CBS Sports headline neatly captured the hold rap mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has on the National Football League: “Jay-Z picks himself to perform for Super Bowl LXI.” For some years, the NFL has given Jay-Z and his enterprise, Roc Nation, production control over the Super Bowl halftime show. Last year, the reader may recall, they chose a gay, anti-American, Puerto Rican named “Bad Bunny” to perform on America’s 250th anniversary.

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This year, Jay-Z chose himself. “When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show,” said the feckless NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him.” Goodell bordered on giddy thinking about “the artistry, creativity and cultural impact" Jay-Z would bring to the Super Bowl stage.

Speaking of cultural impact, Goodell has to know that Jay-Z was arrested at least twice, once for stabbing a record producer and another time for having a loaded handgun in his vehicle. He beat the second charge but not the first. Jay-Z has also boasted frequently of his years as a crack cocaine user and dealer, both in interviews and in his lyrics.

As to those lyrics, they abound with Jay-Z’s predictable insights on niggas, hos, bitches, pussy, and the like. That said, Jay-Z is well past caring what Goodell or any NFL fan might think about his choice of subject matter. In his mega hit, 99 Problems, he raps, “I'm like, ‘Fuck critics,’ you can kiss my whole asshole. If you don't like my lyrics, you can press fast forward.”

Goodell can and will fast forward through the seamier details of Jay Z’s life. He might, however, hit pause to reflect on a line Jay-Z added to a 2018 release by the hip-hop artist Drake, "I got your president tweeting / I won't even met with him / Y'all killed X and let Zimmerman live / Streets is done."

"X" refers to rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in South Florida a week before the recording. “Zimmerman” refers to George Zimmerman, a Hispanic neighborhood watch captain rightly acquitted of murder in 2013 for the 2012 self-defense shooting of wannabe black gangsta Trayvon Martin. In fact, the State of Florida charged Zimmerman only after attorney Ben Crump produced a fully fraudulent “phone witness” to the shooting.

How the media portrayed the 6-foot-tall aspiring mixed martial artist

The Jay-Z faithful got the message. The “streets” knew a fatwa when they heard one. One fellow posting on Twitter showed a GIF of a man sweating with the caption, "George Zimmerman tomorrow when he wakes up and half of Florida trynna kill him." Some more sample responses:

“JayZ wants one of y’all to kill Zimmerman.”

“Y’all come hunt him down and kill Zimmerman then.”

“Jay Z definitely just put a hit out on George Zimmerman.”

“[Jay-Z] practically encouraging the streets to take out Zimmerman... yikes.”

These tweets ran on and on into the thousands. The tweeters did not misinterpret Jay-Z’s message. A few weeks later, Jay-Z gave his fans fresh meat to chew on when the Paramount Network aired a six-part documentary he co-produced with the inimitable Harvey Weinstein (Alas, Weinstein had to pull his name from the credits when busted for doing the things Jay-Z raps about.)

A more honest representation of Trayvon than the media’s “little boy”

Called Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, the series might have told the cautionary tale of a boy who bounced around among his parents and other relatives after his parents’ divorce; a story of a boy whose descent into drugs, guns, fighting, and burglary accelerated after his father left his stepmother, Alicia, his “rock,” when Trayvon was 15.

This all-too-familiar tale of abandonment and betrayal was not the one Jay-Z chose to tell. Instead, Jay-Z submitted his audience to six episodes of racially incendiary hokum shamelessly untethered from the inarguable facts of the case.

Zimmerman’s July 2013 acquittal had bought him no grace. The next day, a trio of non-binary Marxists launched Black Lives Matter, and the “streets” never let up. In 2015, a would-be assassin’s bullet missed Zimmerman by inches, and Zimmerman, as well as some of his family, had to “go ghost.”

Then along came Jay-Z with his fatwa to stoke the embers of rage and resentment. Here’s hoping he doesn’t use the Super Bowl to issue a new one.