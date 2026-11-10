A few years back, I appeared on a local talk show, “The Week in Review,” on Kansas City’s PBS station, KCPT. Among the subjects to be discussed was the passage of an initiative petition, Proposition B, titled “the Puppy Mill Cruelty Prevention Act.” Although the voters had no idea what the bill was really about, Prop B passed. With that title, how could it lose?

When asked to comment, I patiently explained to my liberal cohorts why a republican form of government works better than a pure democracy. An initiative system in which 50 percent of voters get to decide a critical issue after 30 seconds of deliberation often leads to disaster. I added, “Still, if ever I launch a petition drive, I will be sure to have the word ‘puppy’ in the ballot language.” Not having had that opportunity, I slip it in the headlines whenever possible.

“The Week in Review,” just before I got disinvited from the show

I was alerted to the subject of this post by friend Bill Marshall, the principal pro-life investigator for Judicial Watch. He has also become JW’s principal animal-rights investigator, as there is often an overlap between the two concerns. In 2020, for instance, Judicial Watch did an exposé on how the FDA paid for “fresh and never frozen” human fetal parts for use in “humanized mice” creation. Unlike puppies, no one would vote to protect Frankenmice.

Bill is now finishing up a “Special Investigative Report,” five years in the making, on Anthony Fauci. The report features the photo, shown above, of two beagles among many that Fauci and his aides tortured. Although Bill and I attended the same New York City high school, he politely declined my request for a sneak preview of said report. I look forward to its publication, certainly more so than will our fellow high school alum, Anthony Fauci.

Despite being subjected to a year or two of needless isolation, masking, and often harmful injections, an August 2026 poll showed 87.5 percent of Democrats approving the “doctor” who oversaw their subjection. In a curious parallel, 86 percent of Democrats “rate dogs favorably.” True to form, despite their professed love of dogs, Democrats are much less likely to own a dog than Republicans, 89 percent of whom disapproved of Fauci but approved of dogs.

In April 2024, a passage from the memoir of then South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gave Democrats an opportunity to show just how much they loved dogs. As Noem casually related, she shot her incorrigible wirehaired pointer, Cricket, after it attacked a neighbor’s chickens and bit her.

“Nothing could prepare us for the truly disturbing and horrifying passages Kristi Noem willingly chose to put in her new book,” said the DNC. The incident showed “just how extreme and dangerous Donald Trump and his far-right MAGA allies are.”

Say what one will about Ms. Noem, but no one has accused her of torturing poor Cricket. The same cannot be said for Dr. Fauci. Indeed, the beagle puppies tortured on his watch would envy poor Cricket his mercifully swift demise.

Democrats, however, don’t know about Fauci’s puppies. They don’t know for the simple reason that their preferred media shield them from all unflattering information about the good doctor, including the voluminous evidence of death and injury caused by COVID “vaccines,” of the psychological self-harm of needless isolation, of the irremediable damage done to students, of the folly of masking, of the pretend science of social distancing, or of the Kafkaesque closures of beaches and parks.

Happily, not all Democrats have closed their eyes to the puppy torture. In October 2021, Rep. Ted Lieu posted on his home page a document titled, “Bipartisan legislators demand answers from Fauci on ‘cruel’ puppy experiments.” The document claimed that a $375,000 NIH grant was used to experiment on 44 beagle puppies in a Tunisian lab.

Some of the dogs had their vocal cords removed, allegedly “so scientists could work without incessant barking.” Many had heads locked in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies, so the insects could eat them alive. Again, according to the document, scientists “also locked beagles alone in cages in the desert overnight for nine consecutive nights to use them as bait to attract infectious sand flies."

Lieu and two dozen other members of Congress, mostly Republican, fired off a letter to Fauci, then Biden’s chief medical adviser. Reportedly, they got no response. The sand flies of the Left’s media cartel, the “fact checkers,” proceeded to eat away at the story, and the Washington Post moved in for the kill with a mocking opinion piece titled, “Why is Anthony Fauci trying to kill my puppy?”

I cannot say I know the answer. I suspect Bill Marshall does. I wonder if, when JW’s special report comes out, our high alumni magazine will make Bill a cover boy the way they have the good doctor Fauci. If Regis did, I might even start donating again.