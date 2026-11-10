Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Eric F. ONeill's avatar
Eric F. ONeill
4h

If they will torment animals, they’ll do it to humans. Oh, wait, Lord Fauci already did…

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From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎's avatar
From the Beach...🌞🇧🇷🏖️🌊🐬🌎😎
4h

As Navarro opined, Fauci must rot in prison, Jack.

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