Watching young Texas Rep. Brandon Gill spar with a witness on the issue of food stamps, I thought, yes, there may be hope for the future. Some Republicans are willing to challenge not just the cost of certain programs but their very reason for existence.

Gill asked the kinds of questions I would have liked to. For my first five years out of school, needing work of any sort, I took a job in public housing. Two years into that job, I found myself the boss of 100 people and the local overseer of one of the many programs the government used to keep people poor and dishonest.

From my perch, I was able to see up close the operation of the various distribution schemes—housing, medical, nutrition, welfare payment. What all the schemes had in common was their commitment to needs-based support. To prove oneself needy, it helped to cheat. The less a family’s adjusted income, the greater the rewards.

The simplest and most efficient way to adjust a family income downward was to keep the male, if not out of the house, at least off the lease. Exiling males may have started as a way to game the system, but over the generations the game became a way of life to catastrophic effect.

While still employed by the Housing Authority, I wrote a comprehensive article on the effect of these programs on the family. Only a vigorous defense by our black executive director saved my job. City Hall wanted me gone. So did HUD. As far as they all were concerned, these secrets deserved Roswell-level security.

In 1964, not surprisingly, it was President Lyndon Johnson who standardized food stamp distribution nationwide. At the time, food stamps were literally just that, stamps. They came in booklets, easily transferred and bartered. In 1984, the feds implemented the Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) system, replacing the stamps with debit cards drawn against the user’s account.

In 2008, the feds rebranded the scheme with the acronym SNAP as in “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.” This is where Rep. Gill had his moment. As a member of the House subcommittee on government efficiency, he zeroed in on the “nutrition” promised in the SNAP program.

In his most amusing—and revealing sequence—Gill sparred with Ms. Gina Plata-Nino, the director of SNAP policy and advocacy at a well-financed NGO called the Food Research & Action Center, FRAC.

When Gill asked whether SNAP dollars should be spent on sodas, Plata-Nino countered, “I am happy to talk about hunger and nutrition, but not to dictate what Americans should and should not eat.” When Gill pressed her again about the need for sugary sodas, she answered, “Taxpayers’ money should be utilized to ensure that individuals have access to the food that they need to survive.”

“Do Americans Need Coca-Cola to Survive?”

The boyish Gill has a gift for listening to the subjects of his inquiry and using their words against them. The word “survive” caught his attention. “Do they need sugary sodas to survive?” he asked, his style both charming and disarming. Plata-Nino responded that those with low blood issues may need soda.

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“Is that right?” Gill laughed. “Do you think they need Coca-Cola to survive? Do you think that’s the most appropriate use of our tax dollars?" After some back and forth about survival, Gill asked, “I think most people can rationally say that you don’t need Coca-Cola to survive, wouldn’t you agree?” Said Plata-Nino, “I would agree we have a hunger crisis and we need to address it.”

But that’s just it, Gill implied. There is no hunger crisis. Like “homelessness,” “hunger” in America is an anomaly elevated to the level of epidemic to fund NGOs, reward their donors, and expand the government.

As the world’s soccer fans have shown us, if there is a nutritional problem in America, it is overeating. One amusing video shows an obese soccer fan trying to convince border security that he is actually the skinny guy on the passport. “The FIFA 15” had ballooned into 50.

“What does SNAP stand for?” asked Gill. “It’s a “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program,” said Plata-Nino. Gill then circled back, “What’s nutritional about Coca-Cola?” When she continued to evade the answer, Gill observed she was “so ideologically dug in” that she refused to answer the most common sense questions.

For the first time in history, the poorest people are the plumpest

“The worst outcome is hunger,” Plata-Nino offered. Said Gill, “Do you satiate hunger with Coca-Cola?” After some more equivocating by Plata-Nino, Gill asked if any business profiting off food stamps funded her organization. When Plata-Nino pled ignorance, Gill produced a document showing that General Mills was one of her funders.

“They’re profiting off your advocacy,” said Gill. “Do you think that’s a conflict of interest?” Plata-Nino was saved by the bell. Gill’s time was up. but his point had been made. Leftists have no interest in helping the poor. Their interest is in helping the people whose business it is to pretend to help the poor. To solve a problem would be to sabotage their very livelihood, one of the first lessons learned in Marxism 101.