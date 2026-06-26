Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Les Brown's avatar
Les Brown
6h

This is nonsense. Why do we need to pay for Coca-Cola? Or anything else that’s not nutritional? I believe we should help feed the hungry, but this is going too far.

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
5h

Watching Brandon Gill slice and dice a reluctant witness in a Senate congressional hearing warms the cockles of my heart. There is hope!

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