On his podcast this week, Tucker Carlson more than met his match in 29-year-old social media guru Alex Bruesewitz. In the course of this cordial two-hour interview on Carlson’s home court, Carlson backed off some of his criticisms of President Trump. Without intending, however, he also revealed his own industrial-strength obsession with all things Jewish.

No mere influencer, Bruesewitz is President Trump’s Social Media Advisor. Calmly and adroitly, he addressed Carlson’s criticisms and defended the president. More than that, he maneuvered Carlson into conceding that many of his criticisms of Trump have been unrooted in reality.

“Look, I’ve been unfair many times in my life,” admitted Carlson, “and I’ve overstated things dramatically many times, and I certainly have been mean, and I really regret that. So I just want to offer another blanket apology for my bad behavior.”

Carlson does overstate things, and he does so dramatically. This tendency has made him an unreliable observer of the American scene and often a sanctimonious one to boot. On the question of Jeffrey Epstein, for instance, Carlson assured his viewers that Epstein “definitely did not” hang himself. Carlson doesn’t know that. Nor does he know that Israeli intelligence was “obviously fraudulent” or that “Israel lied us into war.”

To his very humble credit, Carlson retreated from his much repeated claim that Trump was a “slave” to Israel and/or Bibi Netanyahu. “Sure, slavery was the most obvious explanation,” said Carlson, “but maybe I’m wrong.” The most obvious? Maybe you are wrong. Trump has been publicly calling for aggressive military action against Iran since 1980.

In his own backhanded way, Carlson even defended the Iranian memorandum of understanding (MOU). More precisely, he attacked its neo-con critics: “They’re offering no alternative to the MOU, right? So if there was some way for the United States to get more, I could see the criticism as being valid.”

This two-hour interview covered a range of issues and on every issue Carlson’s JDS clouded his judgment. By JDS, I mean “Jewish Derangement Syndrome.” I can accept Carlson’s vigorous denial of being an antisemite. “Antisemitism is wrong,” he told Brusewitz. He clarified, “Any worldview that punishes people who didn’t commit a crime is always and everywhere wrong.” Fair enough.

“There’s a pocket of the internet that personally 100% says Israel did it.”

That conceded, Carlson has a knack for seeing the Mossad’s hand behind every burning bush. To question Israel’s role in Epstein’s death has a logical grounding. To question Israel’s role in 9-11 is a stretch. To question Israel’s role in Charlie Kirk’s assassination is a symptom of an obsession.

Although Carlson never said Israel had Kirk killed, he certainly fed the rumor mill. In his interview with Bruesewitz, a devout Christian by the way, Carlson said that to speculate on Israeli involvement in Kirk’s murder was no more “reckless” than to assume transgender involvement. As Bruesewitz pointed out, “There’s a pocket of the internet that personally 100% says Israel did it.” Carlson has helped grow that pocket.

If Carlson’s affliction were limited to Israel, he might still have value as a commentator. As Carlson confirmed, however, his gripe with Jews starts at home. In the Bruesewitz interview, his JDS surfaced when speaking about an issue unrelated to Israel, namely America’s promotion of DEI culture.

Said Carlson unprovoked, “I would like this administration to take the anti-white stuff seriously and stop lecturing me, telling me that antisemitism is the biggest problem in America. It’s not.”

True to form, Carlson overstated this claim dramatically. Living in the same America as Carlson, I have no memory of anyone in the administration saying antisemitism is our biggest problem because no one did. Yes, the Trump administration did crack down on “the scourge of antisemitism,” especially on American campuses, but it was one priority out of many. For ideological reasons, especially after the events of October 7, Jews were being singled out for attack, and university administrators proved scandalously indifferent.

What Carlson said next made my head spin. “You have a much tougher time getting into the Ivy Leagues — you would not know this from the behavior of the Justice Department — if you’re white than if you’re Jewish. So that’s a fact. It’s provable.”

Earth to Tucker: Jews are white people. They face the same discrimination other whites do, if not more. As with Asians, their overrepresentation among high achievers makes Jews, if anything, less attractive to admission officers and corporate recruiters looking for cultural diversity.

As to the Justice Department, the Civil Rights Division under Harmeet Dhillon has reversed 60 years of kowtowing to the vestigial civil rights establishment. Google AI tells us, “Dhillon has centered her tenure on dismantling race-based policies, which she argues frequently result in discrimination against white Americans and Asian Americans.” Secretary of Defense Pete Heggseth has done the same with the military. Executive actions throughout the administration have left the DEI establishment reeling, and Carlson hasn’t noticed?

As far as I can tell, nothing that Carlson has said about Jews has led to violence. His style is not incendiary. The greater damage he inflicts is more universal. In his charming, gee-whiz way, he inspires in his followers not a healthy skepticism, but a crippling cynicism about America writ large, the Trump administration front and center. For verification, check the nearly 10,000 comments on the Bruesewitz interview.

The great tragedy of Carlson’s career is his betrayal of the Rush Limbaugh legacy. With the passing of “Rush” five years ago, “Tucker” stood poised to be his heir, the light bearer, a messenger of hope and eternal wisdom no matter how dark the times. But maybe he was never up to the job.

“Look, I’m a medium IQ person, maybe even a low IQ person,” Carlson told Bruesewitz, “but I’m just like noting what’s happening and asking, what does it add up to? And I don’t know.” True dat, Tucker, You don’t know, but it’s never too late to learn.