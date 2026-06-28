Jack’s Substack

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Just A Nobody's avatar
Just A Nobody
5h

Tucker is just trying to salvage any credibility he can with conservatives because they are beginning to see him for who he actually is n

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HEIDI's avatar
HEIDI
5h

Cucker is demonic, a liar & fraud, perhaps some type of bipolar, narcissistic personality disorder, he makes his lucrative living from deception & creating chaos. Like many, I was conned by his delivery of his FOX scripts & signed up for his network initially. Not offered a refund when I discovered his true motives of course, so lesson learned. Never again.

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