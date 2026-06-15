Emily Blunt sees more than the Kansas City weather

I went to see Steven Spielberg’s new movie Disclosure Day this weekend having read not a word about it. Reading the reviews after the fact, I see that Disclosure Day has emerged as much a Rorschach test as it a classic rock’em-sock’em Saturday afternoon matinee. No spoilers will follow.

Here is what we know about Spielberg. Born the same year as Donald Trump, he remained sufficiently clueless about the real world to support Kamala Harris after Biden faltered. It was not a tough decision. He had heavily backed Harris’s floundering 2020 campaign. Conservatives have reason to distrust him.

That said, Spielberg has a penchant for finding his heroes among everyday people and placing them in realistic settings. In Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Richard Dreyfuss plays an electrical lineman from Muncie, Indiana. Tom Cruise plays a longshoreman from Bayonne, New Jersey, in War of the Worlds. In Disclosure Day, Emily Blunt plays a TV weather reporter in Kansas City. Her sensibilities could be your sensibilities, (which makes one wonder why Spielberg cast three Brits in the three lead roles). In the real world, at least two of the three characters cited would have voted for Trump.

At least two-thirds of the citizens who live near Bruce Springsteen’s Highway 9 would have voted for Trump as well. But then again Springsteen has never understood these people. Having quit New Jersey as a teen for Greenwich Village, he absorbed his life lessons twice removed from old leftist troubadours. Said Springsteen upon receiving a social justice award this weekend, “I’m pissed off and angry, but in the past 50 years, I’ve put together a band that was built for hard times like these.”

Trump seems to be winning

Hard times like these? That shtick may have worked for Woody Guthrie, but it reads like parody today. The self-indulged Springsteen would do well to watch the videos posted by World Cup visitors. If he refuses to, they see a peaceful land of milk and honey, the least “hard” place and moment in the history of mankind.

Whatever Spielberg thinks of this moment, he routinely rubs elbows with people who feel as Springsteen does. They are pissed off, angry, and waiting for the world to end. In the opening scenes of Disclosure Day, Spielberg serves up the world as they see it, a world on the verge of a nervous breakdown as the leaders of Russia, North Korea, and the U.S. play chicken with their nukes and havoc with the future.

Principal photography for the film began in February 2025, which means that Spielberg launched the project and likely finished the script well before Election Day 2024. Perhaps out of uncertainty but more likely to keep the focus on his characters, world leaders play no role in the film.

Reading between the lines, Barry Levitt of the leftist Daily Beast interprets the absence of a president as the film’s “most damning and prescient critique of American politics.” According to Leavitt, Spielberg makes no attempt to create a “Trumplike figure” because “the role of the American president has become all but meaningless.” (Tell that to the Iranians, Barry.) More likely, Spielberg took Michael Jordan’s marketing advice to heart—”Republicans buy sneakers too.”

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Spielberg spares the U.S. government just about all criticism. Long ago, the film tells us, Washington outsourced the protection of its extraterrestrial secrets to a corporation called Wardex. Its chief honcho, Noah Scanlon (Brit Colin Firth), rationalizes that the knowledge of alien life would have shaken the belief systems of the faithful everywhere and thrown the world into chaos, a shaky premise but a relatively benign one.

Armond White of the near-right National Review overreacts. White insists that Spielberg “attempts nothing less than a redefinition of the Judeo-Christian ethic.” He does no such thing. White, like all the other critics I’ve seen, ignores one key scene. A young dissident, Jane, her faith shaken, seeks wisdom from the mother superior at the convent where she had been a novitiate.

Sister Maura reassures Jane that the discovery of alien life doesn’t threaten core religious beliefs. She asks: “Why would He make such a vast universe yet save it only for us?” She might also have quoted Jesus, “In my Father’s house are many mansions,” but it is hard to fault Spielberg.

Not sInce Ingrid Bergman hung up her habit has Hollywood portrayed a nun so kindly. “In the character of this middle-aged nun,” writes the National Catholic Reporter, “we are presented with a faith that is living and active; a faith that can be deepened, not dismantled, by new revelations.”

The message magically transmitted to lead character Margaret Fairchild (Brit Emily Blunt) reinforces this theme: “Don’t be afraid of what you don’t know.” One of the lead dissidents spells out the message. People, he tells Wardex’s Scanlon, “are starved for the truth. This campaign of obfuscation and cover-up has to end.”

Not surprisingly, The Daily Beast’s Levitt sees Scanlon as “a stand-in for the current commander-in-chief,” adding, “He’s a man desperate to stop the truth from coming out, distracting the masses with whatever he can muster, doing whatever it takes for the truth to stay hidden.” Yet, the best analogy Levitt can muster is Trump’s “relentless mission to keep the Epstein files concealed.”

The Epstein files? Is that it? Epstein, of course, was a prominent Democrat as were just about all of his co-conspirators. Coleman Spilde, writing for the liberal Salon, gets much closer to the mark. He quotes Scanlon as describing knowledge about aliens as “a virus for which humanity has no cure.”

“Six years after the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world and put society on the fast track for self-destruction,” writes Spilde, “the metaphor initially feels overbearing, another indication that Spielberg is laying it on too thick. But for as transparent as Spielberg’s filmmaking has become over the years, one has to think that a master of his craft is highly aware of what he’s doing.”

Spielberg is smart enough to keep the analogies muted. He may have protested the studio lockdowns during the pandemic, but his friends and allies orchestrated the suppression. His allies have suppressed dissent on any number of other issues as well, but their police state tactics during COVID had real time effect even on liberals like Spielberg.

Spielberg’s call for open communication and common sense comes a little too softly and a little too late, but even the willfully deaf can appreciate what the New York Times calls a “rollicking science-fiction adventure.”