Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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John Nolte's avatar
John Nolte
8h

When the question of other life in the universe comes up, why are people deliberately ignorant of what the Bible records about angels and demons historically?

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paul kramer's avatar
paul kramer
8h

There are conservatives in Hollywood, but are closeted as a Gay guy would be been in rural Texas in 1950

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