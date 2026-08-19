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Steve's avatar
Steve
1d

This is obama's legacy...not to inspire people to be better but to be divisive liars.

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Diana Murray's avatar
Diana Murray
1d

This may sound petty but here's something that from DREAMS that I immediately recognized as bullshit.

Obama claimed that he lived in the East 90s when he went to Columbia - where white people came to let their dogs shit.

NYC passed a law against allowing dog poo on the street.

The idea of whites coming to a rough black area to let their dogs crap on the sidewalk is ludicrous.

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