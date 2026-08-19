Old enough to watch the rise of Barack Obama, the late Cambridge prof Jason Arday saw that an ambitious young black man could fabricate and plagiarize with impunity if the message were right. Obama got away with it. Why not he?

“I’d also spent lot of time in the early days of my academic career studying Barack Obama’s delivery,” Arday wrote in his memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things. “I wanted to communicate complex ideas in interesting and simple ways as he did, to make things informative and entertaining, to put on a good show.”

Much has been written about the “show” Arday put on—hugging the muggers who made him epileptic stands out—but not enough about the model that Obama set, beginning with his nativity story. “My parents shared not only an improbable love,” Obama told his first national audience at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, “they shared an abiding faith in the possibilities of this nation.” Wrote Arday, “I would watch [Obama’s] speeches, observing how he used cadence, diction, and body language to captivate and inspire a crowd.”

In 2007, Obama traced his parents’ union to the historic march in Selma, Alabama. “Something happened back here in Selma, Alabama,” said Obama in faux black reacher accent, that “sent a shout across the ocean.” Inspired by Selma, Barack Sr. reportedly came to America and wooed Obama’s white mom.

One problem here. The march took place in 1965. Obama was born in 1961. This was just one fabrication out of many. There was no improbable love, no faith in America. His parents hated everything America stood for. At best, Obama Sr. was his son’s sperm donor, at worst a name for hire. He did not leave the family when his son was two as Obama claimed. He never lived with Obama’s mom. She had split for Seattle as soon as the baby was old enough to fly.

Future book pirate

Yes, all politicians eventually lie, but Obama’s lie was foundational. He invested so much political capital in this story that biographer David Remnick called it his “signature appeal: the use of the details of his own life as a reflection of a kind of multicultural ideal.” This lie was his superpower. It sealed him off from criticism.

Obama assembled his many fictions in his 1995 memoir, Dreams from My Father. In the fall of 2008, I introduced the thesis that Obama, overwhelmed by debt and a looming deadline, gave his notes and an early draft to terrorist book doctor Bill Ayers. Ayers then infused the draft with the structure and spirit of Homer’s Odyssey and likely retitled the memoir to fit the theme.

“I’ve written two books,” Obama lied to a crowd of teachers in Virginia on the campaign trail in 2008. “I actually wrote them myself.” He had even less input in his wonky 2006 campaign brief, Audacity of Hope, but he built his reputation on Dreams. “Whatever else people expect from a politician,” wrote Oona King in her London Times review, “it’s not usually a beautifully written personal memoir steeped in honesty.”

Except the book was not honest, not even close. An idolatrous media allowed Obama’s fictions to stand throughout his first term. That changed in 2013 when Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer David Maraniss shared with his polite audience some inconvenient truths known in the rowdy conservative ecosphere since 2008.

Not “The Truth,” “The Story”

Maraniss wryly called the book Barack Obama: The Story. “By some counts," reported James Rosen of Fox News, "The Story presents more than three-dozen instances of material discrepancy where [Dreams] fails to align with the facts as Maraniss reports them."

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Maraniss conceded that Obama falsified his bio largely to portray himself as "blacker and more disaffected" than he really was. David Remnick, another Obama fan boy, made a similar point in his 2010 Obama biography, The Bridge. To compensate for his white family and privileged background, wrote Remnick, Obama "darkens his canvas as well as he can."

When it comes to canvas-darkening, Arday has outdone the master. If Obama imagined racially insensitive girl friends or white people locking car doors at the sight of him, Arday has since imagined knife-wielding stalkers and a pig’s head delivered to his parents’ home.

Arday appears to have outperformed Obama on the plagiarism front, but on this score Obama has not gotten the attention he deserves. According to Maraniss, when Obama first submitted Dreams to editor Henry Ferris, the book did not include the book’s final section on Obama’s 1988 visit to Kenya.

Before completing the book Obama returned to Kenya or so he claimed. Writes Maraniss, who interviewed Ferris, “Obama traveled to Kenya a second time for further research before turning in the last part of the book.” Obama told Maraniss the same story he told Ferris. But there was no second trip to Kenya. Instead, Obama appears to have gone to the local library and pillaged the memoirs of longtime Kenya resident Kuki Gallmann. The evidence for this theft is overwhelming.

Obama dreamed many of the same dreams

Maraniss chose not to follow up. Obama’s superpower protected Obama from serious scrutiny. To challenge his “signature appeal” was to get oneself branded “racist.” My accusers on that charge included Bill Maher, David Remnick, and Martin Bashir, then with MSNBC. My defenders included National Review’s Andy McCarthy, Andrew Breitbart, and Rush Limbaugh. They, too, got singed by the branding iron.

Wrote New Yorker editor Remnick, “This may not have been Limbaugh’s most racist insinuation of the campaign.” He cited others he liked less, but he concluded that our collective “libel about Obama’s memoir—the denial of literacy, the denial of authorship—had a particularly ugly pedigree.”

Speakers bashed a man whose crime was telling the truth

In 2008, as I have come to see, the race baiters were still playing softball. In 2026, they’re wielding bats. The American researcher who busted Arday, Nathan Cofnas, now a post doc researcher at Belgium’s Ghent University, has good reason to fear getting his head busted by those very bats.

Cofnas exaggerated only a little when he posted on Substack two days ago, “There is an anti-Cofnas hate rally in Trafalgar Square with ~15,000 attendees. If I were in London there is a real possibility that I would be murdered.” Cofnas compounded his mistake of writing honestly about a black con artist by writing while Jewish.

“Arday backed Palestine; man behind witch hunt believes in racial hierarchy and supports Israel,” the Middle East Monitor reminded its readers. The world’s Marxists have lost their minds.