Jack’s Substack

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Kay Sheil's avatar
Kay Sheil
2h

I’m not a bit afraid of being called Islamophobic. You’re absolutely nuts if you’re not. Kay

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Jeanne Dukes's avatar
Jeanne Dukes
2h

Good grief. Maher and Affleck in the same room. It's the male version of the View. I'm not an expert on anything either. Think of the money I could be making.

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