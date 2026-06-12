The citizens of Belfast fight words with fire

If, say, you were a British reporter, and you wanted to discredit those who would take offense, say, at a street beheading, you have historically had an effective line of attack. You simply call the anti-beheading crowd “Islamophobes.” In Britain, so saying, you put yourself on the side of the angels. Who knows—one day you may be called upon to testify against someone tweeting Islamophobic remarks.

In the wake of Hadi Alodid’s grotesque knife work, calling someone an “Islamophobe” may no longer work. Exposing the origin of the word may further erode its usefulness, especially among Muslims.

Although Muslims are not historically keen on gays—to say the least—the more political among American Muslims have proved surprisingly ecumenical in their adaptations. Borrowing from their African American allies, they coined the term “Muslim-American” to give their fully heterogeneous followers the patina of racial homogeneity, all the better to demand the various perks that come with oppression.

Truth teller Abdur-Rahman Muhammad

“Black Muslim leadership has foisted an ideology of victimization on immigrant Muslims, and it has stuck,” said Abdur-Rahman Muhammad, a black American convert to Islam who watched this happen.

When Muhammad converted to Islam he joined a radical wing of that faith. A string of events, September 11 chief among them, made him rethink his allegiances. At the risk of never getting asked to appear on CNN, he committed himself to exposing “the stealth elements of radicalism” that permeated Islam in America.

Muhammad knew something about the word “Islamophobia” as well. He was there at the creation. He traced its origin to a group meeting at the International Institute for Islamic Thought (IIIT) in Northern Virginia.

International Institute for Islamic Thought

According to Muhammad, the IIIT Islamists consciously decided to mimic gay activists. The LGBT crowd had been successfully using the phrase “homophobia” to defame the opponents of their political agenda since the late 1960s. Radical Muslims saw the same potential in the concept of “Islamophobia.”

With just this one word, they could tie their struggle to those of other marginalized groups and “beat up their critics.” The word—and the charge behind it—offended Muhammad. The suffix “phobia” means irrational fear. There was almost nothing irrational about America’s reaction to September 11, he understood, just as there is nothing irrational about Belfast’s reaction to the near beheading.

“You had Muslims saying, ‘She looked at me at the airport, they looked funny at me. I was oppressed,’” Muhammad told Congress. “No, this country just got hit by our people—by Muslims. And they’re acting like all of this anxiety over Islam and Muslims is happening in some type of vacuum like 9/11 didn’t happen.”

As a liberal neuroscientist and leading figure in the “New Atheist” movement, Sam Harris would seem among the least likely figures to be called an “Islamophobe.” So too would be his fellow traveler in the world of skepticism and progressivism, talk-show host Bill Maher.

A few years back, Maher and Harris got a taste of progressive medicine, the dispenser of which this time was actor Ben Affleck. Harris was describing how liberals failed to stand up for their avowed principles when confronted with the issue of Islamic theocracy, and he explained why. “We have been sold this meme of Islamophobia,” said Harris, “where every criticism of the doctrine of Islam gets conflated with bigotry toward Muslims as people.”

Affleck, who had been chafing throughout Harris’ conversation with Maher, rudely burst in, “You’re saying Islamophobia is not a real thing.” Without a trace of irony, Maher reminded Affleck that those like he and Harris, who have been certified among the progressive elect, are incapable of Islamophobia. It’s not a real thing when we do it,” protested Maher. “It really isn’t.”

Affleck wasn’t convinced. He called the comments by Maher and Harris “gross,” “racist” and “ugly.” Fellow panelist Nicholas Kristof of the New York Times added that their criticism of Islam had “the tinge, a little bit, of how white racists talk about African Americans.”

Harris tried to explain he was not attacking Muslims as people but rather their applied theology, specifically the decidedly illiberal practices of stifling speech, suppressing women, persecuting homosexuals, and beheading infidels. “We have to be able to criticize bad ideas,” said Harris, “and Islam is the mother lode of bad ideas.” He lamented that Affleck refused to understand the point he was making.

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“I don’t understand it?” shouted Affleck. “Your argument is ‘You know, black people, we know they shoot each other, they’re blacks!’” As Harris wrote after the fact, “What did he expect me to say to this— stand corrected?” For Harris, perhaps even for Maher, the show was a learning experience.

In much of Europe, great Britain especially, the Ben Afflecks have been dictating terms for the last half century. Going forward, however, words may not be enough for the ruling elites to enforce their self-destructive orthodoxy. They don’t inspire nearly the fear that, say, molotov cocktails do.