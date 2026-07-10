In their wild scramble this past week to disown Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner, leftist talking heads busied themselves dredging up past sins, real and imagined, of Republicans. Said The View’s Sunny Hostin, for instance, “I’m thinking about the Republican Party as a whole. They are the Epstein file protection party.”

Hostin is reportedly an attorney. Does she not know, I wonder, that the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was a major Democrat donor? Does she not know that if there were a “list,” everyone on it would be a Democrat save for the Democrat adjacent Price Andrew. If Hostin doesn’t know, the Biden DOJ surely did. In four years, its attorneys did not release a singe file.

Having surveyed a few “No Kings” rallies, I can confirm that Hostin’s ignorance is epidemic among the leftist rabble. They wave their “Pedo Don” signs as if they revealed something other than their own emptyheaded malice.

About a year ago I was asked to co-author a high profile book on Epstein. After putting a proposal together I passed on the project. I saw no way of linking those on our list of suspects to actual sex crimes with the underaged in Epstein’s stable. Other than Prince Andrew, everyone at risk was a Democrat.

The Left has long been cozy with pedophiles. In 2003, Hollywood worthies gave Roman Polanski a standing O for his Oscar win. Unfortunately, Polanski could not be in LA to receive the award, having fled the country after admitting he had drugged and anally raped a 13-year-old. Not one to hold Roman’s “mistakes” against him, the courageous Meryl Streep was first on her feet to applaud.

Keith Raniere was another lefty predator—in the words of the New York Daily News, the “pedophile leader of the creepy, woman-branding sex cult.” Just a week before the November 2020 presidential election, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison. Among other diabolic acts, Raniere had sex with minors, created and distributed pornography with their images, and forced the girls to have abortions if they became pregnant.

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Given the timing of his sentencing, the media downplayed Raniere’s relationship with Sara and Clare Bronfman, the youngest daughters of the late Seagram’s chair and Democrat megadonor, Edgar Bronfman. A recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Bill Clinton in 1999. Bronfman supported Hillary in the 2008 presidential campaign before backing Barack Obama in the general election.

In 2020, Obama did a one-on-one interview with Bronfman’s granddaughter, Hannah Bronfman, a reputed “influencer.” A month prior, Hannah’s aunt Clare was sentenced to 81 months in prison for her role in Raniere’s sex trafficking operation.

Malia Obama pitching scripts to execs at the Weinstein Company

Those were the circles in which high-profile Democrats ran. Malia Obama interned with major Dem moneyman Harvey Weinstein, later sentenced to 23 years in prison on rape and sodomy charges. In 2006, after Epstein was first arrested, Weinstein attended British Princess Beatrice’s 18th birthday party at Windsor Castle. Accompanying him were close friends Epstein and Epstein’s co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Among the guests at Chelsea’s Clinton’s smallish upstate New York wedding in July 2010 was Ghislaine. Epstein would have come, but he was still under house arrest after pleading guilty in 2008 to soliciting prostitution with minors. Bill Clinton was likely responsible for the invite, having logged frequent flyer miles on Epstein’s “Lolita Express.” A documented sexual predator himself, Clinton flew at least 26 times on Air Epstein.

Ghislaine had an aisle seat at Chelsea wedding

Three weeks before Chelsea’s wedding Bill Clinton officiated at the wedding of Huma Abedin, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s former chief of staff, and then Democratic NY congressman Anthony Weiner. It did not go well. In 2017, Weiner was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sexting with a 15-year old.

Actress Allison Mack was sentenced to two years in prison for her involvement with Raniere after accepting a plea deal in 2019. A child star, Mack may herself have been groomed. As revealed in the explosive five-part 2024 Max series, “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.” Hollywood has long been a hotbed of pedophilia.

The show focuses on Nickelodeon and its disgraced producer Dan Schneider. Not surprisingly, Schneider was a friend of the Obamas. In 2012, an election year, he produced a show on the long-running series “iCarly” that featured Michelle Obama and her “Joining Forces” initiative. Network president Cyma Zarghami was paraphrased as saying that the episode was “in no way a political statement.” Of course not.

Not to be overlooked is the Obamas’ long relationship with Sean “P Diddy” Combs. An active supporter of Obama since his 2004 Senate race, Combs has been sued multiple times for sexual assault of minors and convicted last year of transportation to engage in prostitution.

In light of this background, the media’s eagerness to tar anyone who addressed the pedophilia issue with the “QAnon” brush says more about the media than about the person tarred. If one googles “Liz Crokin,” for instance, the first item that appears after her Wikipedia page is a CNN article from 2022 headlined, “Trump Poses with QAnon, Pizzagate Conspiracy Theorist at Mar-a-Lago.” Said Crokin, “I was basically embraced by the mainstream media until I started reporting on Pizzagate.”

Liz Crokin, scourge of pedophiles, with President Trump

The Left, of course, ridicules Pizzagate, and the respectable conservative media are only beginning to explore it, but Crokin’s deconstruction of the coded language in the 2016 emails of Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, obtained by Wikileaks, could raise Sunny Hostin’s eyebrows. “I’d be willing to debate anyone who thinks Pizzagate has been debunked,” said Crokin. She is dismayed that “there has not been one single investigation into any of it.”

The one person not on Epstein’s list was Donald Trump. In 2005, Trump cancelled Epstein’s Mar-a-Lago membership and later cut off relations after Epstein’s first arrest. In 2019, Trump’s DOJ had Epstein arrested. Google AI tells me that :President Donald Trump’s administration has authorized the release of roughly 3.5 million pages of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents, which, dear Sunny, is just about 3.5 million more pages than released by your pals in the Biden DOJ.