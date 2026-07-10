Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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PapayaSF
9h

The double standards and projection are incredible, and show how desperate Democrats have become.

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Justin Brown's avatar
Justin Brown
9h

Well written jack have a good weekend

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