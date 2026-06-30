“I think that there was a little bit of like liberal wishcasting that this would maybe be a disaster to sort of stick it to Trump,” Democratic strategist Rob Flaherty told Politico. “It hasn’t yet been.” But what a joyless 18 months it has been. So Trump-deranged are Democrats that they have been cheering on every planetary blight from the mullahs in Iran to the algae in the reflecting pool. For the hard core, only a salmonella outbreak at Buc-ees could redeem their summer.

It pains the Left mightily that the Trump administration secured the World Cup in 2018 and is now hosting it successfully in 2026. The grapplers started complaining early. New York Senator Chuck Schumer blasted FIFA for its high ticket prices. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill publicly griped about transit expenses and pressured FIFA to help. Miscellaneous leftists attached their pet causes to FIFA and demanded instant satisfaction.

The comrades of the California Democratic Party skipped the grappling phase and went full Bolshevik, posting on social media a series of Soviet-style diktats: "You're not allowed to watch the World Cup if you've ever voted against immigration;" “You’re not allowed to watch the World Cup if you’ve ever spoken out against DEI;” “You’re not allowed to watch the World Cup if you only want people to speak English.”

If nothing else, the mummified among the Left were confident that sophisticated foreign visitors would see the horrors of what Jane Fonda called a “democracy in peril.” At that same star-studded "Rise Up, Sing Out" rally Robert DeNiro assured his dwindling fan base that America “is not so lovable right now.” He added, “Loving our country is starting to sound like an abused spouse saying they love their abuser.”

If what they experienced is abuse, thousands of foreign visitors happily signed on as co-dependents. In every video I have seen posted, they express their wonder at the sheer Americanness of America. These are, by and large, ordinary people who take delight in what strikes us natives as ordinary things—free soda refills, large trucks, barbecue, biscuits and gravy, wide highways, Waffle House, huge servings, friendly service, air-conditioning, ranch dressing, gun displays, and, of course, the mecca where all these marvels come together, Buc-ees. Says Shaun Alexander of Scotland, “Bucc-ees is like America in a box.”

From what I gather, our friends on the Left do not circulate these videos the way the Right does. Watching them threatens a core belief in which they take an oddly masochistic comfort, namely that the rest of the world hates us. By “us,” of course, they mean “them,” the xenophobic yahoos of MAGA country. But in the videos the good-old-boy xenophobes are the ones greeting the foreign visitors like old family friends.

The grapplers may have hoped to find some solace in Europe’s blast furnace summer. The heat, they anticipated, would revive the moribund climate change movement, but, au contraire, the opposite has happened. Having seen America either up close or through the videos, the Europeans have been demanding not windmills and solar panels, but air conditioners and the power to make them run.

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In Santa Clara on Wednesday evening, leftists will pin their dwindling hopes on the Dragons of Bosnia and Herzegovina. A U.S. victory in the World Cup would wound them even deeper than did the American hockey team’s gold medal in the Winter Olympics. This can’t happen. The California Democrat Party comrades will have to show up en masse and cheer for the Dragons like they were baby seals.

Go, Dragons, go! Beat America! Beat Israel! Beat Donald Trump!