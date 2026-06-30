Jack’s Substack

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
just now

Democrats still haven’t learned the lessons of Scott Adams. One of his points was that in persuasion, positive energy is better than negative energy. (At least most of the time.) One of Trump’s core political strengths is his relentless positivity. He’s a fan of Norman Vincent Peale, and it shows. In opposing Trump in every way possible, Democrats have become the mirror opposite, negative about nearly everything. This will hurt them in the midterms and beyond.

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
5m

Touché !

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