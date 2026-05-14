Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
21m

This will be revealed.

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Adrian Foley's avatar
Adrian Foley
25m

Whether it was planned or not Pelosi was culprit one

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