Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Daniel Wager's avatar
Daniel Wager
3h

Jack - I distinctly remember seeing this movie in the theater in Jacksonville, FL when I was 15. People stood up & cheered when the Huey gunship shot up the communist armored car road-block... Man, how I miss moral clarity... lol

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Aladdin Sane's avatar
Aladdin Sane
3h

That movie touches something deep in a boys psyche. Every normal teenage boy dreams of saving his country or his family from evil men. It’s part of our DNA and the warrior protector part of what a man is made for.

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