Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
5h

"The media's the most powerful entity on Earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses."

- Malcolm X

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Ray-SoCa's avatar
Ray-SoCa
5h

Thanks Jack - it’s amazing what’s left out of the msm coverage. Was the 13 pieces of silver worth it?

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