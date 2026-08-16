“CBS star Matt Gutman’s scandalous past resurfaces after shocking sexual harassment lawsuit,” so reads the Saturday headline of the New York Post. As the Post elaborates, Gutman “made several missteps and critical errors during his 17 years as a correspondent for ABC News.” The “missteps” that the Post cites are all just that, missteps, as trifling as the sexual harassment charges laid against him.

The Post and all other outraged media overlook the most consequential offense of Gutman’s career, his criminally complicit coverage of the February 26, 2012, shooting death of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida.

“Wooh, heat wave!”

Despite a national piece here and there and a surging social media groundswell, no reporter had staked out the Trayvon beat until Gutman entered the scene, stage left. Blogger Antoine Reid described Gutman’s TV appeal, “Where the heck did ABC recruit this guy from?” gushed Reid. “It’s like Christmas when this guy comes on to report about something – he has that stereotypical immaculate dark news anchor hair, a nice build to him, wears the tightest shirts he can find. Wooh, heat wave!”

Gutman had been rapidly climbing the ABC News ladder. Based in Miami, he had the opportunity to own the Martin story and the ambition to do just that. On March 13, Gutman violated just about every journalistic ethic, tweeting that George Zimmerman “shot 17yr old teen bc he was black, wore hoodie walking slowly.”

From day one, the well-born Gutman worked under the elitist assumption that the Sanford police were either corrupt, incompetent or both and discounted whatever information led them to refrain from arresting Zimmerman, “likely not 2 be arrested.”

The Trayvon that Gutman did not want America to see

On March 16 Gutman posted a piece on the ABC News web site that helped set the tone of the coverage to come. He based its inflammatory headline, “Trayvon Martin Neighborhood Watch Shooting: 9-1-1 Tapes Send Mom Crying From Room,” fully on the lies put out by attorney Ben Crump and Team Trayvon. The voice crying for help belonged, in fact, to George Zimmerman who was being beaten to submission by aspiring MMA artist Martin.

In the accompanying video piece for Good Morning America Gutman reinforced this insinuation. In the process, he may have set a new national record for most mistakes of consequence in a news byte. In this two-minute sequence, he got the date of the shooting wrong, the time wrong, the number of gunshots wrong, the place where Trayvon was staying wrong, and the weight differential between the two men wrong by more than 50 pounds.

Over the next few days Gutman’s reporting would grow more reckless and inflammatory. The FBI was now investigating the case as a hate crime. Why? Zimmerman, in his call to the dispatcher, had used a “possible racist remark.” Gutman never specified what that remark was. There was none.

Crump trick #1: use the family as pawns

According to Gutman, even more damning evidence had emerged that the police had inexplicably ignored. Better still, Gutman was exclusively allowed to hear it. As he related, Crump had interviewed a “sixteen year-old girl” who had been on the phone with Martin in his last minutes and promised to blow the case wide open.

Instead of contacting the police after discovering the young woman, the soon to be famous Crump contacted ABC’s always pliable Gutman. Gutman was uniquely allowed to listen to a phone interview with “Dee Dee” on March 19 but not to ask questions.

The timing was fortuitous. To this point Team Trayvon had produced no new evidence that would prompt Zimmerman’s arrest. “The best evidence we have is the testimony of George Zimmerman, and he says the decedent was the primary aggressor in the whole event,” Sanford PD’s Chris Serino told the Orlando Sentinel on March 16. “Everything I have is adding up to what he says.”

The following morning, March 20, ABC ran an exclusive preview of what was to come later that day. This included footage of the ever resourceful Gutman listening to the phone conversation with Dee Dee. At a lunchtime press conference Crump shared what he learned.

“She connects the dots,” Crump told his audience excitedly. “She completely blows Zimmerman’s absurd defense claim out of the water.” According to Crump, the twenty-eight year old “loose cannon” had no intention of going back to his truck. He pursued Martin and shot him down. Dee Dee heard it all.

The real “Dee Dee” on left, the impostor that Gutman helped Crump pass off on right

So distraught was Dee Dee at Martin’s death, said Crump, “She couldn’t even go to his wake she was so sick. Her mother had to take her to the hospital. She spent the night in the hospital.” Lest the media try to exploit this romance, Crump asked them to “please respect her privacy. She is a minor.” At the end of his presentation the outraged Crump demanded, “Arrest George Zimmerman for the killing of Trayvon Martin in cold blood today.”

Crump got his point across. Gutman headlined his piece on ABC.com, “Trayvon Martin’s Last Phone Call Triggers Demand for Arrest Right Now.” ABC’s Diane Sawyer introduced Gutman’s TV piece, which hammered the Sanford Police Department for its many presumed failings, by referring to Zimmerman as the “neighborhood watchdog.,” not watch captain. The piece closed with a photo of a pubescent Martin hugging a baby.

Yes, Matt, the head wounds were real

On March 28, Gutman opened a story with a fabrication “A police video taken the night that Trayvon Martin was shot dead shows no blood or bruises on George Zimmerman.” As Gutman related, the initial police report claimed that Zimmerman was bleeding from the back of the head and the nose, but in the video, obtained exclusively by ABC, “No abrasions or blood can be seen.” Although Gutman did not say so, he surely implied that Zimmerman and the police conspired to exaggerate his injuries.

As it turned out, the video “obtained exclusively by ABC News” was a handheld video of the surveillance video, quite possibly taken by a Team Trayvon ally using an iPhone or something like it and given to Gutman. This low quality bootlegged copy obscured the very real damage to Zimmerman’s head.

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In his video presentation, Gutman edited in audio excerpts from mystery girlfriend “Dee Dee” to create a remarkably dishonest narrative given what was known by March 28. To solidify the fraud, Gutman edited out Zimmerman’s “okay” response to the dispatcher when asked not to pursue Martin.

That detail buried, Gutman put this spin on events: “Zimmerman continues to pursue. Martin runs, then slows down just seventy feet from his back door. They fight. Then the black hole--no eyewitnesses, no videos.” In this scenario, of course, Gutman described Martin with the obligatory “unarmed and carrying ice tea and Skittles” disclaimer. When finished with his own account, Gutman cut immediately to Martin’s mother, who added, “We have no answers. He’s a very good kid.”

In sum, Gutman’s reporting made a star out of the diabolical Ben Crump, a pariah out of the innocent Zimmerman, allowed Team Trayvon to pass off an obese, mentally challenged 19-year-old as the 16-year-old Dee Dee, led the nation to expect a conviction, inspired the formation of Black Lives Matter upon Zimmerman’s acquittal, and put a forever fatwa on Zimmerman’s head.

And we’re fretting about a couple inappropriate remarks?