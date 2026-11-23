It would not matter much if Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel were a monster if his equally monstrous older brother Rahm were not gearing up for a presidential run as a “moderate.” But former congressman, Obama chief of staff, and Chicago mayor Rahm “Rahmbo” Emanuel has put his oars in the presidential waters and has done everything but shout “Anchors Aweigh!”

Rahm will not be an easy sell. A 2009 Psychology Today profile of then-chief-of-staff Emanuel described him as “hypomanic,” a condition whose liabilities include “overconfidence, irritability, and especially impulsivity that often pitches the hypomanic into hostility.” These liabilities Ari Emanuel puts on full display in his brutally compelling new memoir Roll the Calls.

Ari’s HBO avatar, Ari Gold

The role model for the agent Ari Gold in the HBO series Entourage, Ari sheds light on Emanuel family values, such as they are. Candid to a fault, he documents with gleeful pride his take-no-prisoners rise from the company mailroom to the head of the nation’s leading talent and media agency. No 19th-century robber baron ever assembled a corporate Leviathan more ruthlessly.

As a role model, Ari favors 16th-century political philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli. He quotes an axiom from Machiavelli’s 1532 classic, The Prince, as a guiding principle: “It is necessary for a prince wishing to hold his own to know how to do wrong.” Doing his competitors, his clients, and his partners wrong is Ari’s superpower. Time and again, his victims underestimated his potential for industrial-strength throat-cutting.

The one seeming blind spot in Ari’s critical self-analysis is his insistence that he is a liberal. Machiavelli tells him it is evil “to delude yourself,” but on matters political Ari deludes himself at every turn—or at least appears to. Intentionally or otherwise, he shows just how comically easy it is to present oneself to the world as a liberal without so much as a liberal beat in one’s shriveled little heart.

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Here, the Left has an advantage. Like a 17th-century Puritan, the modern liberal need only declare himself among the elect to be esteemed as such. Good works are not essential, although the occasional gesture helps reaffirm one’s status. By contrast, conservatism takes much more commitment. There is no easy refuge in the kind of virtue-signaling that elite Democrats like Ari Emanuel have mastered.

His showy liberalism manifests itself on only a few occasions. One follows the news about Mel Gibson’s Hollywood-unfriendly rant when stopped for drunk driving. Ari responds with an editorial in the Huffington Post, “declaring that no one should work with this motherfucking antisemite ever again.”

Easy Hollywood target

(As a sidebar, the word “fuck” and its derivatives appear in the book 393 times. Says political scientist Larry Sabato of brother Rahm, he says “fuck” more frequently than "if, and, or but,")

Ari’s phone “blows up” after the Gibson piece. Powerful people are telling him, “Give Mel a break, Ari. He had one bad day.” Ari is unforgiving. There is little mercy on the left, no redemption. “I’m realizing that I have a platform and this scandal has me thinking about how I want to use it and who I want to use it for. And against.”

More liberal tears have been shed over the post-war blacklisting of Hollywood commies than about the millions killed by their Stalinist comrades. Ari could not care less. His “liberal” instinct, like most of his cohorts, is to blacklist.

On another occasion, Ari proves his liberal bona fides by taking on leftist filmmaker Michael Moore as a client. “People around town assume that Moore signed with me because of politics,” Ari writes. “Because I drive a Prius and think Al Gore would’ve been a sensational president.”

Ari explains the real bond. “Moore’s a devout capitalist who hates capitalism. He’s a reformer who hates people. He’s a world-weary son of a bitch who also wants to save the world. I can ride with all of that.”

Yes, Ari drives a Prius, but he flies almost exclusively on private aircraft. When he sold the agency he founded, Endeavor, the deal stipulated that he would “be given one of Endeavor's private planes.” In his memoir, he talks extensively about his travel for work and pleasure, but he never talks about how he gets from one place to another. Al Gore might not approve.

“I may be a liberal, but I’m also a realist,” Ari concedes at one point. “I can’t give a political litmus test to every person I do a deal with, every client I represent.” He writes this to rationalize the $400 million investment he received from Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This deal went down shortly after bin Salman green-lit the execution of journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi. As Machiavelli reminded Ari, "Whosoever desires constant success must change his conduct with the times."

Despite a wildly secular lifestyle, Ari strongly identifies as a Jew and reacts viscerally to any hint of antisemitism. That said, he fails to mention October 7 and spares the victims not a word of sympathy. Instead, either out of deference to his Arab benefactors or to the Democrats’ ascendant Left, Ari publicly attacks Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Jewish Right.

Napoleonic in ambition and in height

“I’m a self-loving Jew, who loves Israel to my core,” he writes. “But I also love the children of Gaza.” At this point, late in a narrative driven by “rage” (101 mentions) and imbued with “hate” (34 mentions), Ari Emanuel wants the reader to believe he “loves” the children of Gaza. C’mon, Ari! What would Niccolo think of this BS?

Then again, this seeming delusion may be strategic. If Ari has a motive for his Gaza-love, it is likely to protect his brother’s left flank. The Democrats will not nominate a candidate who fails to denounce the imagined genocide in Gaza, especially a Jewish candidate. As Machiavelli instructs the Emanuel bros, “Never attempt to win by force what can be won by deception.”