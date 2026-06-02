Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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BlasterJack
18h

There are several cultures in the world that are entirely incompatible with western civilization.

Do not live among them and buy another gun.

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Paul Murphy
16h

Uh? Jack? There is a key difference: in the American case Floyd was the bad guy and the cops were functionally innocent of any wrongdoing, but in the British case Novak was a good guy and the cops are guilty of wrongdoing.

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