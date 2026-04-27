Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Three Big Lies's avatar
Three Big Lies
1d

I disagree with this statement from Jack, “ But what is most disturbing about Allen’s manifesto is its sanity. “. It’s not that the manifesto is sane, it’s actually insane. What is most disturbing is that it’s common and could have been written by any one of millions with TDS, and sounds like he called Morning Mika or Rachel Madcow for quotes.

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Double Mc's avatar
Double Mc
1d

Great essay. I was all set to share this on FB, but realized there is no point. The people who need to read and understand it will be triggered and accuse me, again, of being in a cult. Oh, the planks in their eyes.

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