At sunset on July 17, 1996, 258 eyewitnesses—by the NTSB’s own count—saw a streak of light rise up toward TWA Flight 800 in the seconds before it exploded. At least 56 of these witnesses traced the streak from the horizon to the doomed Boeing 747. Although some of these witnesses were in other aircraft or on boats, most were watching from somewhere along Long Island’s affluent south shore.

Arguably the best of all the eyewitnesses, Tom Young, was nowhere near Long Island. As Young told President Trump in a recent letter, he was recovering in a Hong Kong hospital bed, his back in traction. For eight days following the disaster, he and his wife watched British and Chinese TV news. What they saw, roughly four times an hour, was a video of “what appeared to be a missile being launched, curving to the left as it accelerated and climbed, followed by two flashes, the first being small and brief—and a subsequent, secondary explosion, much greater in power.”

Young was no ordinary observer. He knew what he was seeing. For six years, he had worked in Boeing’s Space and Strategic Missile Systems Division. This position, he told the president “gave me unique experience with, and knowledge of, surface-to-air missile flight characteristics:”

In 1986, Young took a position with the Boeing Commercial Airplane Company (BCAC). There he “studied the 747’s design and construction from start-to-finish.” He also held FAA Airline Transport Pilot and Turbojet Flight Engineer certificates. At the time of his hospitalization, he was serving as a Boeing 747 flight engineer for Polar Air Cargo.

“Upon my return to the United States,” Young wrote to President Trump, “I was genuinely shocked to learn that no one had seen the video I’d seen perhaps hundreds of times—or even heard of it.”

I have not seen the video myself, but I have heard of it. Scores of people told me they saw it on the news late on the night the plane was downed. In 2001 the late James Sanders and I produced a documentary on the disaster and subsequent cover-up called Silenced. At the time Steve Rosenbaum, the executive producer of the New York–based production company Broadcast News Networks (BNN), was working to help us find a cable network home for Silenced.

In late summer 2001, Rosenbaum called. “You’ve got to hear what I was just told,” he said excitedly. As Rosenbaum explained, he was sitting on the rooftop deck of his New York City offices, interviewing a potential new hire for a job as BNN technical director, when a plane passed overhead. The plane got Rosenbaum talking about Silenced and TWA Flight 800.

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“You know,” said the job candidate, “I saw the video.”

“You saw Silenced?” asked a surprised Rosenbaum.

“No,” said the candidate, “I saw the actual video, the video of the missile.” The fellow had been working late at MSNBC the evening of July 17, 1996. The network was airing an amateur video of the missile strike in regular rotation until “three men in suits” came to the fellow’s editing suite. They demanded every copy of the video that the network had and cautioned that there could be serious consequences for this fellow and his colleagues should they choose to talk about the video, let alone air it again.

There had been a rumored bidding war for purchase of this video immediately after the explosion. MSNBC debuted on July 15, 1996, two days before the crash. That its execs would go all in to obtain the video made good marketing sense.

Rosenbaum had asked us to extend our 60-minute documentary to 90 minutes to make it more marketable. We all agreed that an interview with Rosenbaum’s job candidate would be, to say the least, a newsworthy addition. The fact that Rosenbaum decided to hire the fellow made him all the more accessible, but it did not make him any less fearful. He flat out refused to speak on the record or even off, at least to me.

Within a month of this revelation came that fateful day of September 11. Amidst the patriotic fervor that followed, the market value of a documentary that showed how the CIA and FBI covered up a US Navy mishap plunged to zero.

The memory of the video, however, survived September 11. Best selling novelist Nelson DeMille, who has excellent sources in New York’s anti-terrorist community, put the video at the center of his wonderfully readable 2005 novel, Nightfall. My attempt to reach out to DeMille went nowhere. More recently, Judicial Watch made a concerted effort to find the video in Hong Kong, but the trail had long gone cold.

In his letter to the president, Young supplied additional damning information about the aircraft and the subsequent cover-up. Young’s experience gave his arguments serious heft. “In the aftermath of TWA 800’s loss, not one structural design modification was proposed or required by the NTSB or FAA: not a single system maintenance, inspection, or operational procedure required modification,” he wrote. “Since I began studying aircraft accidents since 1976, this has never ever happened.”

“In conclusion, Mr. President, professionally speaking, the loss of this airliner deserves more serious investigation. We owe the passengers, crew members, their families and friends that much. The conclusions of the NTSB report seem manufactured and contrived, a stench in the nostrils of decent men and women everywhere – and a stain on this nation’s honor.”

With the 30th anniversary just two weeks away, it is time for even a better eyewitness to step forward, ideally a crew member of the culpable ship or sub.