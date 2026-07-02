Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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tommy m's avatar
tommy m
1h

Jack, I am sure I have commented on at least one of your previous posts about this….I am a retired NYC firefighter and heard a retired NYC police officer from the scuba unit and was one of the divers who retrieved the pieces of the wreckage .When the radio host found that out he said to him this….” I am only going to ask you one question about the crash and we will leave it at that…..were we told the truth about the crash of Flt 800?”…..and he answered with a single word. “ NO “……Get in touch with the retired scuba divers…..

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
1h

I saw that video on the news that night. Amazing that it's been blackholed for this long.

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