Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
16h

"I’m fully immunized [sic] but I keep getting c0\/!d!"

The words of a very liberal local MD to her friend, clearly frustrated about her umpteenth bout of the Fauci Flu.

I happened to be standing nearby and heard that priceless quote verbatim…

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Diane Kaiser's avatar
Diane Kaiser
16h

After Facebook censored my comments on demented Joe Biden, on the 2020 stolen election, and on using on vitamin D, zinc, and hydroxychloroquine to treat covid, that was when I deleted my Facebook account, stopped using Google search engine, and deleted my Gmail and Twitter accounts. I refused to be censored by control-freaks.

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