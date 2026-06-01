Like the other major media, the New York Times was mum. I could not find word one about the May announcement that the DOJ had settled a suit alleging the “Biden administration induced Twitter to suppress disfavored speech by an American citizen.” Hard to blame the Times for its selective suppression. Its free speech defense of a witless Big Pharma shill like Stephen Colbert only worked if its readers remained ignorant of the very real censorship during the Biden years.

Playing dumb can’t be easy. Every day seems to bring a major Democratic deceit closer to exposure—January 6, E. Jean Carroll, Russia collusion, Joe Biden’s mental fitness, the “free and fair” 2020 election, rampant fraud throughout the NGO/ social service establishment, climate change alarmism, and now, finally, COVID. Yes, the wheels of justice grind slowly, but they are wearing down those journalists thrown into the breach.

The citizen in question is Alex Berenson, “a former Times reporter who has rebranded as right-wing media’s go-to coronavirus skeptic.” So noted Caleb Ecarma, a reporter for progressive citadel Vanity Fair, What made Berenson particularly dangerous, wrote Ecarma knowingly, was the “air of legitimacy his mainstream background provides.” Like Islam, the media harbor their deepest contempt for apostates. They know too much.

Apostate Alex Berenson

Impressively, Ecarama posted this denunciation on April 11, 2020, less than a month after the WHO declared COVID-19 a “global pandemic” and America shut down. By this early date, the Democrat-media complex had already settled on its global rules of engagement. To question the Left’s instant COVID orthodoxy made a citizen an enemy of the state and a presumed right-wing tool.

Berenson was undeterred. Although kicked out of Club Ovine, he kept researching and reporting his findings on Twitter, and Twitter grudgingly allowed him to do so. The screws began to tighten on April 21, 2021, when Biden officials had a sit down with relevant Twitter execs.

Andy Slavitt, headed up “President Biden’s COVID response team”

The next day, in an in-house discussion, one Twitter employee noted that the White House “had one really tough question about why Alex Berenson hadn’t been kicked off the platform.” The employee added that the White House “allege[s] that they’ve done some data visualization that shows [Berenson’s], like, ground zero for covid misinformation that radiates outward.”

At some unspecified point, Twitter’s Head of Government Affairs wrote that the “Biden White House was not satisfied with Twitter’s enforcement approach as they wanted Twitter to do more and to de-platform several accounts….{Their calls] were very angry in nature.” In July 2021, President Joe Biden said of Twitter and other social media companies, “They’re killing people.”

Censor in Chief, Joe Biden, “They’re killing people.”

For the next month, the White House leaned heavily on Twitter with threatening messages, many of them specifically related to Berenson. In August 2021, Twitter threw in the towel. The reliably orthodox Yahoo News gleefully spelled out Berenson’s fate, “COVID conspiracy theorist Alex Berenson banned from Twitter after posting anti-vaccine rant.”

Wrote Berenson in his fatal tweet, "It doesn't stop infection. Or transmission. Don't think of it as a vaccine. Think of it—at best—as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficiency and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed IN ADVANCE OF ILLNESS. And we want to mandate it? Insanity."

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The Twitter suspension was permanent. Wrote Berenson from his new home on Substack, “This was the tweet that did it. Entirely accurate. I can’t wait to hear what a jury will make of this.”

A jury would never get the chance. As Berenson knew, the trail of threats led directly to the White House. In April 2023, he sued the parties he thought responsible for his suspension—”former President Biden and others in his administration, along with executives at Pfizer.” His suit alleged that these parties “worked together to pressure Twitter (now simply known as “X”) to suspend Plaintiff’s account…a violation of his First Amendment rights.”

Berenson’s case found its way to court of federal district judge Jessica Clarke, a recent Biden appointee. In September 2025, Clarke dismissed Berenson’s case with prejudice saying he lacked the standing to assert a First Amendment claim against federal officials, including the president who appointed her. And there the suit would have died, had not Donald Trump been elected in 2024.

Beyond a few legal blogs and conservative media outlets, the major media refused to acknowledge the settlement of this suit again Biden and his apparatchiks. (The Pfizer part remains alive) On social media, commenters like law professor Ilya Somin have parroted the Left’s talking points, “To put it mildly, Trump Admin had every incentive to make its predecessor look bad. And their own commitment to free speech is nonexistent.”

Replied Berenson, “Here's an idea: why don't you actually READ Berenson v Biden, and judge for yourself if the behavior it describes in 2021 - which is supported by internal Twitter documents and many other sources - makes the Biden administration and Pfizer ‘look bad’? You may be surprised.”

That’s just it. Leftists won’t read. Their ignorance preserves them. Today they have so much to be ignorant about that only a jail sentence or two will get their attention.