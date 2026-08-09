Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Dave Kepus's avatar
Dave Kepus
3h

Wonder what Barry thinks his real Truth really is?

The dudes a fraud…like Clint Eastwood proclaimed in 2008!

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Rick Janes's avatar
Rick Janes
3h

About the only thing non-fictional about Barry is his dishonesty.

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