Queen Camilla puts her royal thumb on the trans scale

I have always had a soft spot for J.K. Rowling. Her book, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, debuted the same month as my first book, an only slightly futuristic novel called 2006: The Chautauqua Rising. In that golden era, just 26 years ago, small towns still had book stores, and parents flocked to these stores to buy Harry Potter books for their children, many of whom had never read a book before.

Doing my humble book signings, I caught the overflow. It didn’t hurt that these book stores also featured Big Mouth Billy Bass, a talking fish mounted on a plaque. Come to think of it, most of my buyers probably came for Billy.

I have never read any of the Harry Potter books and never seen any of the movies. From what I hear, they lean more heavily into wizardy than my Christian friends think healthy, but I will let others be the judge of that. Nor do I know anything of Rowling’s politics save for the one issue that has made me appreciate her.

In December 2019, long before standing up for the truth became cool, Rowling caught hell for protesting the termination of British researcher Maya Forstater. Forstater.had been fired for challenging the transsexual orthodoxy. Rowling’s supporters could write off this gesture as a defense of free speech, but six months later, in making fun of the planet’s least humorous cohort, during Pride Month no less, Rowling planted her flag.

Reacting to an article titled, “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate,” Rowlings posted to her millions of followers, “‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?“

A droll post like this triggered a monolithic Left that assumed Rowling a fellow traveler. “Of all the hills to die on, and for what reason?” asked singer Mary Lambert. A good question actually. With her F-you money Rowling had her choice of hills, but this one she would have to defend almost single-handedly. Even the actors she made multi-millionaires denounced her.

Rowling’s stance “makes me really sad,” said Daniel Radcliffe, net worth $120 million

Lambert explained the stakes, “Trans women are women and they are fighting for their lives. When you push this trans exclusionary agenda, you make their lives infinitely more difficult. Shame on you.”

Rowling explained her motives. “I refuse to bow down to a movement that I believe is doing demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it.” The war was on.

In the years since Rowling has received enough death threats to "paper the house with them." These threats are not idle. In 2024, a man was arrested and convicted for posting audio clips online in which he threatened to kill Rowling “with a big hammer.” Given that the judge deemed the would-be assassin a "man of previous good character" with understandably "strong views about gender equality," he got an eight-week sentence that was promptly suspended. British justice at its most feckless.

Keir Starmer with “trans ally” Harriet Harmer

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Rowling never did bow down. In May, she posted on X, “Bravo, @Keir_Starmer for getting in an Adviser on Women and Girls who thinks the definition of women and girls includes men and boys.” Two months later, Starmer announced his resignation as prime minister and Rowling met publicly with the Queen on the final day of Pride Month.

Rowling was there to support Camilla's childhood reading initiatives, but the trans community read the meeting for what it was, official Britain’s rejection of trans tyranny. Say what one will about Camilla—she has heard it all—I doubt if a Queen Diana would have sense enough or stones enough to do what Camilla did.

The worm has turned. On the same day, Rowling was meeting with Camilla, the US Supreme Court was ruling “that states may ban transgender girls [meaning “boys”] from participating in sports at publicly funded schools.” It’s unclear whether this ruling will extend to trans anchor babies, but, as is, the ruling is a major victory for all but the insane and a vindication of Rowling’s brave and lonely campaign.