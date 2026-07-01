Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
2h

I have never read her books or seen the movies based on them but I have to admit I was stunned when she came out against the phoniness of trans women, also known as men. It has to be great to be rich, which allows a person to be courageous. She, no doubt, knew what would come after it but did not care.

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Juan Garcia's avatar
Juan Garcia
2h

What a spine! 👏👏👏 This makes me want to go out and buy all the Harry Potter books!

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