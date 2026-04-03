Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Rick's avatar
Rick
Apr 3Edited

I have argued for years in my small corner of Prep School Academia that a common Culture is necessary to promote a common society-improving discourse. The Tower of Babel comes to mind. No one can communicate with anyone.

If you never read any Shakespeare, half of the idioms in the English language make no sense to you.

If you never watched the Wizard of Oz, you have no clue what "Pay no attention to that man behind the curtain" means.

At one point, I recall protesting a decision by some well-known College when they removed Shakespeare's picture from the front Hall of the Humanities building. White Supremacy or something equally retarded.

The librarian at my school, upon hearing my protest, remarked smugly "Oh, you're making a big deal about nothing." Years later, English Majors can now graduate without having read ANY Shakespeare, or Milton, or Poe, or Twain, or the Bible, or just about anything else of Historical import. The lessons in their works are UNIVERSAL, and decidedly Western. Good stuff if you want a good Society.

Indeed, I once asked a few members of the Administrative Team how any of our "international students" would EVER know ANYTHING about Christianity if we wouldn't once a week read some scripture during the weekly 30 minute Chapel.

You know of course the lefty jargon about keeping religion out of the classroom, but this was the CHAPEL of the famous 100+ year old School, founded in large part by Christian Charity in the late 1800's.

Culture rots eventually from so many of these execrable University decisions. ....

Diversity is NOT a strength, no matter how many times some big wig proclaims it.

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Double Mc's avatar
Double Mc
Apr 3

I have never thought of abortion as betrayal, but it is a very accurate description. What greater betrayal can there be (besides Judas's) but being destroyed by the one person who should have fought to the death to save you.

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