Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Ken France's avatar
Ken France
4h

Should be all sorts of arrests - on the Dem Marxist side. 90% of “J6ers” did nothing to deserve what they got. This was a political witch hunt.

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DNTaylor90's avatar
DNTaylor90
4h

Don't forget that they USED HIS CORPSE AS A PROP by having his casket lie in state in the Rotunda.

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