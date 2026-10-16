October 15, 1991, would prove to be one of the most significant dates in recent American history. After days of absolutely riveting testimony, the U.S. Senate confirmed Clarence Thomas’s nomination to the Supreme Court by a much-too-close 52-48 vote. The margin was as narrow as it was due to the fabricated testimony of that era’s “Jane Doe”—or E. Jean Carroll or Christine Blasey Ford—Anita Hill.

At the time of the hearing, twice as many Americans believed Thomas as believed Hill. Thomas’s testimony was that powerful. After. a year of media spin, Hill believers outnumbered Thomas’s by a 44-34 margin. In the years since, the media have kept spinning on Hill’s behalf.

In 2014, Samuel Goldwyn Films released Anita: Speaking Truth to Power, a documentary whose very title gave the game away. In 2016, HBO produced the original docudrama, Confirmation. “It put sexual harassment on the table,” HBO Films president Len Amato told the New York Times. “It kind of reached into the population that the old rules weren’t cool anymore.” By “old rules” he did not mean lying under oath. That was now cool.

In 2021, Meteor Studios produced Because of Anita, a four-part investigative series that highlighted “the hearings’ lasting ripple effects…on people, on politics, and on our fundamental right to live in safety.” Yes, to “live in safety.” The series featured a discussion between Hill and Christine Blasey Ford, the Democratic tool who libeled Justice Brett Kavanaugh precisely as Hill had libeled Thomas.

Thanks for reading Jack’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

In Thomas’s showdown with Hill, the fraud was not hard to deconstruct. After months of pressure from feminist activists, Hill went public with her tale of sexual harassment. To add needed credibility, she appears to have attributed the cringey abuses she suffered at another workplace to the otherwise blameless Thomas.

The plot began with Hill’s Yale Law School pal, Susan Hoerchner. In July 1991, when she first heard of Thomas’s nomination, Hoerchner reportedly screamed to her husband, “He’s the one.” In 1981, when Hoerchner and Hill both worked in Washington, Hill complained to Hoerchner of ongoing sexual harassment.

It was Hoerchner who first put the Thomas accusations in play, aided and abetted by NPR’s Nina Totenberg. At the time, Hoerchner was serving as a low-level judge in California, and Hill had settled into a backwater teaching gig at the University of Oklahoma School of Law.

During the summer of 1991, Hoerchner and other activists leaned on Hill to go public until finally, on Sept. 23, 1991, Hill faxed a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee claiming that Thomas, while her boss at the Department of Education, had pressured her for a date and talked graphically about sex in her presence.

The activists turned to Totenberg to break the story, and in true NPR fashion, on a story so politically useful, its editors did no relevant fact-checking. If they had, they would have learned that the only contemporary witness to Hill’s complaints was the aggressively partisan Hoerchner.

In her deposition before the Judiciary Committee, Hoerchner testified that Hill spoke to her about being harassed when both lived in Washington. In September 1981, Hoerchner left for California, and the conversations with Hill stopped. Here is how this sequence played out in the deposition:

Q. And, in an attempt to try to pin down the date a little bit more specifically as to your first phone conversation about the sexual harassment issue in 1981, the year you mentioned, you said the first time you moved out of Washington was September of 1981; is that correct?

A. Right.

Q. OK. Were you living in Washington at the time you two had this phone conversation?

A. Yes.

Q. When she told you?

A. Yes.

Q. So it was prior to September of 1981?

A. Oh, I see what you’re saying.

Janet Napolitano helped bail Hoerchner out and keep the slander alive

Hoerchner and her attorney, future DHS honcho Janet Napolitano, promptly asked for a recess. Hoerchner had just subverted the timeline on which the case against Thomas rested. As Hill had testified, she began working with Thomas in the early fall of 1981. She elaborated, “Early on, our working relationship was positive.”

By Hill’s account, Thomas did not begin to pester her for roughly three months. The harassment would have begun no sooner than December 1981, three months after Hoerchner left for California and stopped speaking with Hill.

Hoerchner, in fact, described her communication with Hill after September 1981 as “sporadic.” In her deposition, she described only one post-Washington contact, a meeting with Hill at a professional seminar in 1984.

After conferring with Napolitano, Hoerchner had a convenient change of memory. Now it was time for the friendly Democratic counsel to ask, “When you had the initial phone conversation with Anita Hill, and she spoke for the first time about sexual harassment, do you recall where you were living – what city?” Answered Hoerchner, “I don’t know for sure.”

Always a clown, here in center ring

For comic relief, I would recommend watching Joe Biden question Hoerchner at the Senate confirmation hearing [about the 38-minute mark on C-SPAN]. Here, she bobs and weaves to avoid obvious perjury before a clueless Biden unaware of the fix Hoerchner put herself in.

Much as Cornell’s Jane Doe looked forward to the Chi Phi Halloween party after her alleged gang rape, Hill followed Thomas to the EEOC in May 1982 just months after her alleged harassment had begun. Her reasoning? She believed Thomas’s harassment had stopped, testimony she was likely fed in advance by her feminist overlords.

Now 70, Hill is a professor of social policy, law, and women's studies at Brandeis University. Having lived with her lie all these years, Hill has chosen not to speak out about the Cornell rape controversy. As she knows, the truth in her case lurks just beneath the surface, a surface she had rather not ruffle, at least with no payday involved.

To his great credit, Thomas did not let fear of reprisal or extortion affect his reign on the Supreme Court. For 35 exceptional years, he has faithfully honored the Constitution and helped the court temper Democratic excesses and expose their lies, the latter a full-time job for any patriot.