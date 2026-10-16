Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
Oct 16

Wow, what a blast from the past! I had already forgotten more about this episode than most people ever knew. The underlying problem here I think is that most leftists don't care about the facts. Their decision about who or what to believe is really just an ideological popularity contest. That is why they always side with the leftist and against the conservative before the facts even come out. I remember the "we believe you Anita" chants before the hearing even started.

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Y. Andropov's avatar
Y. Andropov
Oct 16Edited

If a Negro strays off of the Democrat plantation, they have to destroy him so the other Negroes don’t stray.

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