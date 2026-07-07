Jack’s Substack

Jack’s Substack

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Mac's avatar
Mac
5h

We need Julian Assange pardoned and given a pedestal to blow this wide open

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jan obrien's avatar
jan obrien
5h

I'm grateful for those who are keeping this story and other likely coverups .. There are even more, by far,

suspicious anomalies surrounding Charlie Kirk's demise.

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