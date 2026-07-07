In the many long years attorney Ty Clevenger has been investigating the July 10, 2016, murder of 27-year-old DNC staffer Seth Rich, he has learned one thing for sure: “The murder of Seth Rich – and the resulting cover-up – is as radioactive as any topic I’ve ever seen.”

That said, Clevenger is not giving up. He posted on Monday, “Today an attorney for the government told me that I would soon be getting confirmation that several hundred pages of documents related to Seth Rich were found in a previously-hidden room at FBI headquarters.” If true, that may explain why Kash Patel’s FBI has not been more forthcoming.

What can be addressed in the interim is why the case is so radioactive. In the early morning hours of July 10, 2016, still unknown assailants beat and then shot to death the DNC data analyst but stole nothing, not his watch, not his cellphone, not his wallet. This much is beyond question. Everything else about Rich’s murder remains unresolved.

One reason for the media trepidation is the litigation waged separately by Rich’s parents in one case and his brother Aaron in another. The parents’ case was tried in New York primarily against Fox News for causing the Riches emotional distress. Fox settled for an undisclosed sum. Aaron Rich sued financial advisor turned citizen journalist Ed Butowsky in Washington, an equally unfriendly venue, and Butowsky, too, settled for an undisclosed amount.

The Rich family was much more cooperative with ProPublica journalist Andy Kroll. Kroll obliged by writing A Death on W Street: The Murder of Seth Rich and the Age of Conspiracy. In this 2022 book Kroll labored to dispel all rumors that Rich’s death was something other than the “botched robbery” proposed by the Metro DC police and accepted uncritically by the media.

Mainstream accounts of any controversial subject have value regardless of an author’s bias. These reporters inevitably have better access to the sources in question. And so, with the tenth anniversary of Rich’s death looming, I read Kroll’s book to see if he provided any evidence that would disprove Butowsky’s theory of the case.

Butowsky proposed that Aaron and Seth—not the “Russians”—were responsible for exfiltrating information from the DNC and sharing it with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Butowsky did not see the Rich brothers as traitors or criminals as the Rich family claimed he did. Rather, he saw them as patriots disgusted by the proven rigging of the 2016 primary process to secure the 2016 Democratic nomination for Hillary Clinton.

Butowsky’s source for this claim was Ellen Ratner (above). a White House correspondent whom Kroll accurately describes as “a well-known liberal and Democratic donor.” Of note, her late brother Michael Ratner “represented WikiLeaks in its legal battle with the US government.” On the way back from a memorial in Berlin to honor her recently deceased brother, Ratner “stopped in London to pay a visit to Julian Assange.” Kroll readily admits this.

Kroll also concedes that on the day after the 2016 election Ratner participated in a recorded symposium at Embry Riddle University. “I spent three hours with Julian Assange on Saturday at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London,” said Ratner at the symposium. “One thing he did say was the leaks were not from, they were not from the Russians. They were an internal source from the Hillary Campaign.”

Assange had publicly suggested as much on a Dutch TV show in August 2016. Said Assange, “Whistleblowers go to significant efforts to get us material and often very significant risks. There’s a twenty-seven-year-old, works for the DNC, was shot in the back, murdered just a few weeks ago for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington.” Assange pulled back from naming Seth Rich as his source, but added, “I’m suggesting that our sources take risks.” He also offered a $20,000 reward to find Rich’s killer.

As Kroll relates, Ratner had met the Republican Butowsky in a Fox News green room, and “they hit it off.” Butowsky helped advise her on some investments, and she subsequently invited him to the White House correspondents dinner as her guest. They were close enough that she confided in him, “Seth Rich and his brother, Aaron, were responsible for releasing the DNC emails to Wikileaks.” Butowsky made this claim in a complex, multi-party defamation lawsuit filed in July 2019. “Ratner denied this ever happened,” writes Kroll, but Butowsky had no reason to name her as his source, and she had every reason to deny his claim.

Other than repeatedly calling him a “conspiracy theorist,” Kroll adds no information that would call Butowsky’s claim into doubt. Just the opposite in fact. Kroll relates that in his final days Seth was in “a low place.” At a baseball game with friends, he spent most of the game “walking the concourses…brooding.”

Much of his anxiety had to do with work. “The battle for the party’s presidential nomination in 2015 and 2016 between the establishment favorite Hillary Clinton and the left-wing insurgent Senator Bernie Sanders had nearly ripped the party in two,” writes Kroll. “The only thing the warring camps agreed on, it seemed, was their disdain for the DNC.”

Kroll dodges the question of whether Rich was a Sanders supporter, but the evidence suggests he was. He also fails to mention whether Rich had any connection to the group Pandas4Bernie although he does acknowledge that Seth was a “lover of pandas,” who “sometimes wore a panda hoodie to work.”

Another odd oversight was Kroll’s failure to note that former DNC chair Donna Brazile dedicated her 2017 book Hacks to “patriot” Seth Rich. “All I could think about was Seth Rich,” Brazile wrote, “Had he been killed by someone who had it out for Democrats?” Kroll barely even mentions Brazile, let alone call her a conspiracy theorist.

One claim made by defenders of the botched robbery theory is that Seth Rich lacked the technical wherewithal to purloin the data in question. Aaron, however, did not. “He was a gifted engineer, someone who had realized at a young age that he preferred the company of computers to most people,” writes Kroll.

The fact that Aaron lived in Colorado should have ruled him out as a co-conspirator, but, as Kroll helpfully adds, “Aaron’s job at a defense contractor required periodic visits to the DC area; he and Seth would go out for beers and talk like old friends.”

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The murder of a Seth Rich is a mystery I am in no position to solve. That said, until someone presents any information that disproves this hit was an inside job, that theory remains at least as viable as a “botched robbery” in which nothing was stolen.

“Mind you, I don’t have anything in hand yet,” writes Clevenger. “I don’t even know whether the FBI will agree to release a single page of what it found. Nonetheless, any confirmation that the files were in the secret SCIF raises a lot of questions. At the very least, some very high-level people had something to hide.”